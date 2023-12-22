Here are Jeanne Muchnick's Best Things I Ate for 2023. Check out the best of the best
Where can you find great pizza? A mouthwatering sandwich? Or sip on a creative cocktail?
The answer is: A lot of places. The Lower Hudson Valley is filled with mouth-watering, delicious food created by talented and innovative chefs and restaurateurs, and lucky me, it's my job and my passion to find it. Which is why it's been so fun to bring you my "Best Thing I Ate This Week" every Friday.
I hope you've been following this column, which I started in May, but if not, consider this your year-end wrap-up of some of my favorite foods in Westchester and Rockland.
From sushi to pizza, chocolate chip challah to afternoon tea, cocktails to cupcakes, I hope you've enjoyed the journey. And I hope it's led you to try new places.
Stay tuned, too, as more is to come. Please know, too, I'm always open to your ideas and suggestions, so feel free to send your Best Thing suggestions to JRMuchnick@gannett.com.
Here are my Best Things for 2023:
Margherita pie, arugula salad and a smashburger at Pizzeria LaRosa in New Rochelle
Crazy pancakes and disco fries at The Breakfast & Burger Bar in Nyack
Chocolate chip challah and pumpkin bread at The Kneaded Bread in Port Chester
Cauliflower taco — and coconut carrot cake — at Craft Taqueria in New City
Buffalo chickpea sandwich and chili crisp turkey at Benny's Brown Bag in Peekskill
Greek quesadilla (and gluten-free pita bread!) at Pappous Greek Kitchen in Yorktown Heights
The Kitchen Sink (literally) at Reilly's Public House in Piermont
Croissants (and other baked goods!) at Little Star Pastry in Croton-on-Hudson
Piermont roll and O'Torro fatty tuna at Sabi Sushi in Piermont
NYC cart-style chicken sandwich, kale and quinoa salad and a burger at Mason Sandwich Co. in Eastchester
Cookies at Aunt Mia's in Tappan
The Crooner and the Joey Cocoa Diaz at Leonardo's in New City
Wild milkshakes at the Orangetown Classic Diner in Orangeburg
Gluten-free avocado toast (and Mulligatawny soup) at Root2Rise in Pleasantville
Afternoon tea (with a gingerbread scone!) at The Gracie Rose in Pearl River
