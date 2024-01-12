Jeanne Muchnick's Best Thing I Ate This Week is meatloaf in Tappan (sandwich or platter)

Mimi’s Plate in Tappan is the kind of cozy, intimate spot you wish existed in every neighborhood. Its here, at the 25-seat eatery, that you’ll find an assortment of soups, salads, entrees and desserts, all focused on locally grown produce and the commitment to serving simple fresh food.

It’s hard to choose because I pretty much love everything but the turkey meatloaf, being the ultimate comfort food experience (and a great winter warmer), is the Best Thing I Ate This Week. It comes baked with ketchup on top, though sometimes it's made with Mimi's homemade barbecue sauce. You can choose to get it as a platter with mixed greens or as a sandwich, which I did, which meant it was drizzled with Russian dressing, melted cheddar and grilled onions. Should you prefer, you can always sub in gluten-free bread.

As someone who loves eating healthy, I'm also addicted to the kale salad with pickled onions, toasted pecans, blue cheese, golden raisins, and a muscatel dressing.

Other best sellers include the breakfast tostada with refried beans, fried eggs, cheddar, pico de gallo, guacamole, roasted poblanos, and lime crema; breakfast "pamimi" (a play on the owner's name!) with scrambled eggs and a choice of fillings; and the restaurant's homemade English muffins and homemade granola. The tuna melt on Ciabatta and the BLTA salad with Applewood bacon, avocado, heirloom cherry tomatoes, blue cheese and toasted pecans also get high marks. You can also get it as a sandwich — Mimi's is all about accommodating requests.

Whatever you do, save room for dessert. There's no way you can come here and not order at least one of the baked goods. There’s a different cake each week along with a host of gluten-free items such as brownies or carrot cake bars, which I devoured the day I was there. (The icing alone is worth a story). I'm also a huge fan of their blueberry-studded scones. And how can you resist the gingerbread layer cake with cream cheese frosting?

Owner Mimi Platas — her last name translates to "plate" in Spanish — is constantly updating her menu based on the seasons so there's always some new delight, be it savory or sweet. And should you be having a party, she's also known for her catering.

I'm happy simply sitting here with a cup of coffee (I love that you can help yourself) and then deciding what I'll get. Platas has had the eatery since 2007 but it was always small, with a few counter seats. She expanded in April 2020 and now offers plenty of room to sit down, enjoy and savor her food.

If you go

Address: 33 Old Tappan Road, Tappan, 845-359-6464, mimisplate.com

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

