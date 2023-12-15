Jeanne Muchnick's Best Thing I Ate: Irish Gingerbread scone, afternoon tea in Rockland

This time of year is all about being festive and there’s no better place to get in the holiday spirit than at The Gracie Rose in Pearl River, where a warm Irish welcome is their specialty.

I love their teas, their Irish baked goods and most of all, their afternoon tea, which always features a scone of the month (for December, that's gingerbread).

It’s the Best Thing I Ate This Week.

Jeanne Muchnick has afternoon tea at The Gracie Rose in Pearl River Dec. 5, 2023.

Afternoon tea consisted of Earl Grey tea (perfect in this almost-winter weather); traditional egg and onion finger sandwiches; cucumber and Irish salad cream sandwiches; the aforementioned gingerbread scone with Irish black treacle, paired with strawberry jam and fresh cream; a crispy cinnamon swirl; Emma's Irish biscuit cake; a Christmas cream puff; homemade sherry trifle; and Irish custard with stewed strawberries.

It's always fun to share with a friend. But since it's all light bites, it can be enjoyed by one, with anything you can't finish wrapped to take home.

If "home" is across the pond in the Emerald Isle, The Gracie Rose has been designed to make you feel less homesick. It's a slice of Ireland complete with an assortment of goodies and groceries such as Barry’s Irish Breakfast and Gold Label teas; Chivers jam and Fruitfield marmalade; Irish favorite drinks like Mi-Wadi and Ribena; Flahavans Oatmeal or Weetabix; and homemade local Crannog honey.

Of course you'll also find traditional Irish menu items like Fish 'n Chips, a cod burger, and sausage and chips.

Plus there's always something delicious in the dessert case including cream puffs, strawberry-rhubarb pie, homemade brown bread and more. They even do gluten-free scones. This time of year, you'll find a host of holiday gift baskets that can be customized, shipped anywhere in the U.S. and if you prefer, ordered online.

The store is owned by Tina Murphy, Bernie Fitzgerald and Tara McDonald with Emma Gilheany as their master baker extraordinaire.

Jeanne Muchnick, center, with the staff at The Gracie Rose in Pearl River Dec. 5, 2023. Bernie Fitzgerald, left, Tina Murphy, Tara McDonald and Emma Gilheany.

If you go

Address: 44 E. Central Ave., Pearl River, 845-558-3400, thegracierose.com

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday; from Saturday at 7 a.m. and from Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fun fact: The Gracie Rose is a favorite of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dolores Catania, who's a regular. Their shop, in fact, did catering for the Season 13 finale earlier this year.

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @jeannemuchnick or via the lohudfood newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: lohud's Muchnick picks afternoon tea in Rockland as Best Thing I Ate