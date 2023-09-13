Jean Boht: Bread actress dies at 91

Actress Jean Boht, best known for playing matriarch Nellie Boswell in the Liverpool-set 1980s TV sitcom Bread, has died at the age of 91.

Boht also appeared in sitcoms I Woke Up One Morning and Brighton Belles, and the drama Boys From the Blackstuff.

The news comes a month after the death of her husband, composer Carl Davis.

A statement from her family said: "It is with overwhelming sadness that we must announce that Jean Boht passed away yesterday, Tuesday September 12."

Jean Boht and Melanie Hill in Bread

The statement added: "Jean had been battling vascular dementia and Alzheimer's disease with the indefatigable spirit for which she was both beloved and renowned."

Born in Bebington on the Wirral, Boht began her career on stage at the Liverpool Playhouse in the early 1960s before performing around the UK.

On TV, she gained roles like Mrs Leivers in a 1981 adaptation of DH Lawrence's novel Sons and Lovers, and a benefits office boss in Alan Bleasdale's landmark Boys From the Blackstuff.

A part in sitcom I Woke Up One Morning, about a group of recovering alcoholics, led her to be cast in Bread, which was also written by Carla Lane.

She soon became known around the country as the formidable Nellie Boswell, who was constantly attempting to keep her large Liverpool family in check.

"I never watched it at the time, it's too horrendous for actors to see themselves on screen so I had no idea what it looked like," she told the Liverpool Echo in 2012.

"But now when I catch it I am just astounded at how good it was and how very funny," she added.