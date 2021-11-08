Wireless wonders: Somehow these JBL noise canceling headphones are on sale for $65
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
The holiday season is fast approaching, and the smart money is on early-bird shopping. Supply chain challenges promise a stressful season up ahead, so why not take advantage of pre-Black Friday sales to tick some names off your list?
This deal on wireless JBL Live 460NC headphones is one not to miss. Originally $130, the headphones are now available at half price — down to just $65. With possible holiday travel plans on the horizon, the person who needs them most may be you. Active noise cancelation lets you drown out the chitchat of neighbors on the plane with your favorite tune. The TalkThru feature lowers music and amplifies speech, for when the flight attendant is offering snacks. Controls on the ear cup let you manage phone calls effortlessly. And the whopping 50 percent discount saves you a fortune.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on these JBL headphones, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.
With great audio, a voice assistant feature and a charge that lasts up to 50 hours, your biggest problem will be deciding among the colors (black, blue and white). One reviewer said they liked these JBLs so much that they bought two pairs!
Another happy shopper says: “The noise canceling on these headphones is awesome. I really like the fact that there are three levels of noise reduction....” A second reviewer agrees: “Good active noise canceling. I bought them to listen to audiobooks in a noisy gym. It works....”
Of course, headphones aren’t worth much if the sound quality isn’t good but there’s no need to worry here. Says one reviewer of this headset: “Great for listening to music. I wear it pretty much all eight hours for meetings, calls and music while working.” This reviewer and others mentioned that the fit is on the snug side — something to keep in mind if you like a nice secure fit.
The JBL Live 460NC headphones can also work with Siri or Google Assistant via a tap on the ear cup; you can use voice commands to activate features or even to check on the charge. Considering the features, sound quality and reputation of the brand, you can't afford not to take advantage of this special pre-Black Friday deal. Down to $65 from $130? Music to our ears.
