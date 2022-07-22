Block out the world with these noise-cancelling JBL headphones — 50 percent off!

Summer vacays are great when you want to escape from the chaos swirling around and take a little time for yourself. You may not have time for a cooling bubble bath or walk on the beach, but you can surely listen to your favorite tunes on a pair of headphones that blocks out the rest of the world — or just your family.

With Amazon's dog-days deal on wireless JBL Live 460NC headphones, you can accomplish your much-needed escape. Originally $130, they're now available at half price — down to just $65. With that price you might also want to pick up a pair to give as a gift.

JBL JBL JBL Wireless Headphones $65 $130 Save $65 $65 at Amazon With Active noise cancellation that lets you drown out chitchat, and a TalkThru feature that lowers music and amplifies speech, these wireless headphones are perfect for every occasion.

With great audio, a voice-assistant feature and a charge that lasts up to 50(!) hours, your biggest problem will be deciding among the colors (black, blue or white). One reviewer said they liked these JBLs so much that they bought two pairs!

Another happy shopper said: “The noise cancelling on these headphones is awesome. I really like the fact that there are three levels of noise reduction....” A second reviewer agreed: “Good active noise cancelling. I bought them to listen to audiobooks in a noisy gym. It works....”

Reviewers say the soft, cushy ear cups make these headphones comfortable enough to wear all through the workday. (Photo: Amazon)

Of course, headphones aren’t worth much if the sound quality isn’t good but there’s no need to worry here. Says one reviewer: “Great for listening to music. I wear them pretty much all eight hours for meetings, calls and music while working.” This reviewer and others mentioned that the fit is on the snug side — something to keep in mind if you like a nice secure seal.

The JBL Live 460NC headphones can also work with Siri or Google Assistant via a tap on the ear cup; you can use voice commands to activate features or even to check on the charge. Considering the features, sound quality and reputation of the brand, you can't afford not to take advantage of this special deal. Down to $65 from $130? Music to our ears.

JBL JBL JBL Wireless Headphones $65 $130 Save $65 $65 at Amazon With Active noise cancellation that lets you drown out chitchat, and a TalkThru feature that lowers music and amplifies speech, these wireless headphones are perfect for every occasion.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on these JBL headphones, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

TVs and home theater

Headphones and earbuds

Tablets and tech

Smart home

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.