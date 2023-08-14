Even 'picky audiophiles' are fans of these $60 JBL earbuds — strike while they're 40% off

JBL has a longstanding history of producing truly impressive headphones, often at a fraction of the price of its competitors. When one of those stellar pairs are on sale? Even better! Right now, JBL Tune 130NC earbuds are a whopping 40% off, down to just $60. That's some serious savings, especially when you consider that these have many of the same features as the most recent pair of AirPods.

These headphones have a lot of features that set them apart from the competition. For starters, let's talk battery. Each earbud has 10 hours of life all its own, but then the case provides another 30 hours on a full charge. If you enable noise-cancelling, it reduces the battery life a little bit, but less than you might expect: You'll still get 8 hours per earbud and 24 on the case.

The Active Noise Cancelling is also quite impressive. A pair of microphones detect ambient noise and cut it from your ears, so you only hear what you want. The Active Aware feature keeps you in the loop about what's happening around you; important noises, like the honk of a car horn or someone shouting, will come through — but the whine of an air conditioning unit will be blissfully absent from your aural awareness.

Of course, the noise cancelling relies just as much on a proper ear fit as it does on the powerful hardware and software built into these headphones. The JBL Tune 130NC includes different sets of ear tips to help you find the perfect fit. Don't worry — they don't have to be used together. You can opt for different sizes for each ear if that is what's comfortable.

These JBL Tune headphones are solid AirPods competitors. (Photo: Amazon)

One fan raved, "I'm a very picky 'audiophile' and was looking for a TWS set to use out and about. I've tried a bunch of different models in the past, and sold them because of sound, mostly. I've tried the Galaxy Buds, Buds+, Buds Pro, Buds2 Pro, Jabra Elite 7, Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro, AirPods, Sony WF-1000XM3, among others. These have the best sound I have personally heard out of any TWS earbuds."

"I purchased these earbuds after my AirPods completely stopped working. They have been the best earbuds I’ve ever owned the active noise cancellation works really well for me when I’m trying to sleep or get work done, and the battery lasts forever. Honestly I have recommended them to many of my friends when they say they need a new pair of earbuds and I will continue to do so," said another user.

These headphones are a fantastic deal even at full price, but with this 40% off sale, they can't be beat.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $30 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Bmani Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones $26 $59 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $199 $249 Save $50 See at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $129 $200 Save $71 See at Amazon

Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones $248 See at Amazon

TVs

Vizio 24-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV $128 $160 Save $32 See at Amazon

Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV $90 $150 Save $60 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV $130 $200 Save $70 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $300 $450 Save $150 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Sgin 15.6-Inch 12GB Laptop Computer $330 $1,400 Save $1,070 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) With A13 Bionic chip $270 $329 Save $59 See at Amazon

Jumper 16-Inch Laptop $350 $1,400 Save $1,050 with coupon See at Amazon

Woruda Charger Station for iPhone Multiple Devices $22 $40 Save $18 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $750 $999 Save $249 See at Amazon

Asus Vivobook Laptop Ultra-Thin Laptop $239 $250 Save $11 See at Amazon