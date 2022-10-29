Shoppers say these JBL wireless buds actually stay in your ears — and they're 40% off

Apple’s AirPods are one of the most popular wireless earbuds available, but they're also expensive —some are priced up to $249 a pair! Fortunately, there are plenty of alternatives on the market that are far more affordable, but no less capable. One of those options is the JBL Tune 225TWS, which are currently priced at just 60 bucks, down from $100.

Out of their carrying case, the JBL Tune 225TWS earbuds last about five hours. Add the charging case and they can last about 20 more. That’s a whopping total of 25 hours! Despite their under-$100 price, they offers plenty of bass and balanced sound. Plus, you can opt to wear just one of these buds to make calls or listen to music. That's a useful feature when you need to take a call on your landline or be aware of noises in your surroundings. Another perk of the Tunes is that they are available in some fun colors — red! gold! pink! — instead of Apple's standard white.

The JBL earbuds can last up to 25 hours thanks to the portable charging case. (Photo: Amazon)

“I love these earbuds,” says one five-star reviewer. “I’ve tried at least 20 different brands and styles, and these are good for the following reasons. 1) They are very comfortable. It sounds like it’s a silly reason to rate earbuds but if you have them in your ears all day it’s important. 2) They sound great for the price, [with] decent bass, good separation and loud enough. 3) They connect well and don’t drop out. 4) They have a very long battery life. 5) They are built really well.” That's a lot of reasons!

This guy's pretty impressed, too: “The sound quality of these is really nice. I've had so many Bluetooth headphones in the past, and the audio always fell short. These have good fidelity, and if you adjust your equalizer right, it'll be like there's no difference between these and a wired headset.”

“I could’ve coughed up the near $200 for some wireless AirPods, but couldn’t justify it,” said a new convert. “In comes JBL for the save...They’re very similar in design to Apple. I wear them on mountain bike rides, running, cleaning house, meetings and don’t have any issues to report. All in all, great value especially for people like me that felt forever tied to Apple products because of fit.”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones

JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones $50 $100 Save $50 Amazon

Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds $21 $40 Save $19 Amazon

TVs

Insignia 39-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV $160 $230 Save $70 Amazon

Pioneer 43-inch Class LED 4K Smart Fire TV $230 $320 Save $90 Amazon

Hisense 50-inch U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart Fire TV $352 $530 Save $178 Amazon

Hisense 55-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K UHD Roku Smart TV $310 $600 Save $290 Amazon

Smart home

2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) $110 $179 Save $69 Amazon

GE CYNC Indoor Smart Plug $10 $15 Save $5 Amazon

Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system 3-pack $194 $299 Save $105 Amazon

Meta Portal Go $100 $199 Save $99 Amazon

Tablets and tech

2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) $519 $599 Save $80 Amazon

2022 Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop $394 $959 Save $565 Amazon

HP HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop $119 $260 Save $141 Amazon