'My new best little friend': These portable but powerful speakers are on sale at Amazon

Just in time for outdoor excursions, JBL speakers are on super sale at Amazon. (Photo: Amazon)

When you're listening to great music on the go, you want to share it with people, and that can be tough when you and your friends are straining to hear the tiny sound that's coming from your phone. Well, there are mega-popular portable speakers from the folks at JBL that you can tote around everywhere to cure your audio woes, and they're on sale at Amazon.

JBL Clip 3

The color choices and fabric covering on these turn them into fashion accessories. Love that! (Photo: Amazon)

At just 4 inches in diameter, the Clip 3 is small enough to take just about everywhere. A sturdy carabiner lets you fasten it to your bag or clothes with ease, allowing you to enjoy hands-free sound wherever you are. And we do mean "wherever": It's waterproof, so you don't need to stress about getting caught in the rain, and it pumps out up to 10 hours of tunes before it needs a recharge.

This speaker also connects to your phone or tablet wirelessly, allowing you to stream your sound without a care. You can even take calls from it and enjoy its noise- and echo-cancellation. By the way, the JBL Clip 3 comes in a dozen colors and patterns — all of 'em on sale.

One fan said this is their favorite portable speaker ever. "It’s small enough to fit in my purse or backpack," they wrote. "The sound is exceptionally good for how small it is. The Bluetooth connectivity is flawless. And it’s waterproof! I love using it all the time, every day and everywhere. It’s my new best little friend."

$40 $50 at Amazon

JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Haven't you always wanted people to say, "Okay, now it's a party!" when you show up? (Photo: Amazon)

Think of this as the JBL Clip's big brother. This gadget boasts 12 hours of playtime and is waterproof up to three feet deep (that means it's totally boat- and beach-friendly). It also comes equipped with PartyBoost, which allows you to pair two compatible JBL speakers for premium stereo sound. Choose from 10 different colors, including two camo varieties.

"I got this speaker for the beach and the golf [course]. It was even better than I expected! The sound quality is amazing! I would recommend this speaker to anyone," said a five-star fan.

$100 $130 at Amazon

JBL Clip 4

Rugged terrain, inclement weather and butter-fingered friends are no match for the Clip 4. (Photo:Amazon)

Basically, a brawnier, sturdier, slightly heavier alternative to the Clip 3, its carabinier is integrated into the unit's surrounding metal band, making this a perfect choice for more rugged pursuits like hiking or camping. Also a big help in the great outdoors? It's dustproof.

As one fan put it:"This is a great-sounding JBL speaker. I use it while playing golf, riding bikes in the neighborhood or just sitting out on the back patio. The clip is a great feature. I would purchase again if needed."

$50 $80 at Amazon

JBL Go 3

When even the Clip 3 or 4 isn't convenient or diminutive enough. (Photo: Amazon)

At just 3.4" × 2.7", the Go 3 is the baby of the bunch. Rather than securing it, padlock-style, you can simply hang it from a nearby peg in your workstation, a kitchen cabinet knob or a piece of workout equipment. It is, of course, Bluetooth-enabled, offers five hours of playtime on a single charge and is available in eight colors. Plus, it's 40% off!

Reports a delighted shopper: "I absolutely love the color, how compact it is and above all the VOLUME. Holy cow is this little guy LOUD! I think it is at a great price point, it's charged right out of the packaging. I've had it for 3 days, and have yet to charge it."

$30 $50 at Amazon

