'My new best little friend': This portable JBL speaker clips to your bag, and it's $10 off, today only

When you're listening to great music on the go, you want to share it with people — and that can be tough when you and your friends are straining to hear the tiny sound that's coming from your phone. Well, there's a mega-popular portable speaker that you can tote around everywhere to cure your audio woes, and it's on sale at Amazon.

It's called the JBL Clip 3 and it allows you to have boombox-level sound on you at all times, wrapped in a 4-inch package.

JBL JBL Clip 3 $40 $50 Save $10 This waterproof speaker is durable enough to go anywhere, and has up to ten hours of playback time on a single charge. $40 at Amazon

So, let's talk about the JBL Clip 3. At just 4 inches in diameter, it's small enough to take just about everywhere. A sturdy carabiner lets you fasten it to your bag or clothes with ease, allowing you to get hands-free sound on the go.

The JBL Clip 3 is waterproof, so you don't need to stress about getting caught in the rain, and it offers up to 10 hours of playtime before it needs a recharge.

This speaker also connects to your phone or tablet wirelessly, allowing you to stream your sound effortlessly. You can even take calls from your speaker, which has noise- and echo-canceling features. By the way, the JBL Clip 3 comes in a range of colors and patterns — and they're all on sale.

Whether you want a speaker to tote around on hikes, to the beach or just something to have with you, the JBL Clip 3 makes it easy to pump up the volume on the go.

The question is, which color will you choose? (Photo: Amazon)

This little speaker has an army of fans.

"These are very good quality speakers," a five-star fan said. "The first thing I did when I got mine was throw it in the pool to see if it was really waterproof like it says. I only left it in there for about a minute because I just wanted to hurry up and listen to music, but it does indeed float and no piece of hardware seems to have suffered as a result (there’s a rubber piece that covered the aux and charging port, and I worried that water might seep in after so long. But that appears to have not been the case). So if you’re thinking of taking one of these to go casually canoeing or kayaking, I would definitely recommend it."

A fellow happy customer raved about the "awesome sound" on this speaker. "I bought this speaker to have in my bathroom so I can listen to music, podcasts, and YouTube videos while I take showers," they wrote. "It does the job perfectly. The sound is loud enough to fill the entire bathroom and the quality is surprisingly clear. It does not sound tinny and distorted even on the higher volumes. The waterproofing is also very good as I have used this speaker for a few months in the shower without incident. The Bluetooth connection is easy to set up and it has never cut out on me once!"

Another fan said this is their favorite portable speaker ever. "This little speaker goes with me everywhere," they wrote. "It’s small enough to fit in my purse or backpack. The sound is exceptionally good for how small it is. The Bluetooth connectivity is flawless. And it’s waterproof! I love using it all the time, everyday and everywhere. It’s my new best little friend."

Grab the JBL Clip 3 at a serious discount while you still can!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

