Jazz Up Your Pancakes With A Swipe Of Holiday Gingerbread Butter

As they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That first meal impacts your mood and energy, and it sets the tone for how you will go about whatever you may have planned to do, whether it be work or leisure. There are plenty of delicious breakfast options that will get your day started right. You can opt for healthy cereals, waffles, or breakfast sandwiches, among many other great choices. An appetizing stack of soft, fluffy, buttery pancakes is near the top of that list though. And when it comes to that butter topping on your flapjacks, especially during the holidays, you should go with gingerbread butter.

Why just have sweet-tasting pancakes with ordinary butter when you can have flavorful sweet and savory pancakes instead? That's what you'll get when you spread gingerbread butter all over your pancakes -- sweet butter and warm ginger spice in every luscious pancake bite. Gingerbread butter on your pancakes will also give your breakfast some holiday spirit so your December mornings are jolly. Isn't that the best way to start each day during the holidays? Just be sure to make flavored pancakes during the holiday season that will pair best with gingerbread butter.

Top Off These Pancakes With Gingerbread Butter

pancakes with butter and cinnamon - Maslova Valentina/Shutterstock

Since your gingerbread butter topping will be loaded with spiciness and sweetness, you should slather it on pancakes that have more subtle flavors that will blend well with the strong taste of the gingerbread butter. Oatmeal pancakes are a great option here since they have a very mild flavor that will let your gingerbread butter dominate your taste buds. Coconut flour pancakes also have a delicate sugary and coconut taste that may pair well with your super flavorful gingerbread butter.

When you incorporate cinnamon in your pancake recipe, you'll get flapjacks that have the perfect subtle flavor to go with your sweet and spicy gingerbread butter. Buckwheat pancakes also have a very light earthy flavor that may become even more delicious when topped with gingerbread butter.

It's hard to have happy holidays if you don't start those days off right. Get up in the morning, make some pancakes, spread some gingerbread butter on them, and be merry!

Read the original article on Daily Meal.