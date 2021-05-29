Jay-Z learned how to swim when Blue Ivy was born: 'That was the beginning of our relationship'

Jay-Z, pictured with daughter Blue Ivy and wife Beyonce learned how to swim when he became a father. (Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images)

Jay-Z revealed that he learned how to swim in adulthood after he and Beyoncé welcomed daughter Blue Ivy in 2012.

During a recent episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted, co-hosted by NBA star LeBron James and businessman Maverick Carter, the rapper reflected on raising 9-year-old Blue Ivy, along with 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

"It's amazing. It's a very grounding thing," said Jay-Z. "I didn't learn how to swim until Blue was born," drawing surprised reactions from guest stars rapper Bad Bunny and WNBA player Nneka Ogwumike.

"There goes everything you need to know," he continued. "This is a metaphor for our relationship. If she ever fell in the water and I couldn't get her, I couldn't even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That's it. That was the beginning of our relationship."

Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter depicted at the Grammy Awards in 2017. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Jay-Z is among a large group of adults who learned water safety later in life. A 2014 Red Cross survey of more than 1,000 adults and 201 parents of children between the ages of four and 17 found that while 80 percent claimed they could swim, only 56 percent have mastered the five basic life-saving water skills, while a May survey by pool and spa retailer Leslie, Inc. found that 20 percent of adults are afraid to swim. However, in 2019, the results of a USA Swimming Foundation survey showed that children are 4.3 times more likely to be good swimmers if their parents have solid water abilities.

During the interview, the 23-time Grammy winner also shared how parenthood overshadows his musical achievements, such as his May induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "I was taking Blue to school," he jokingly told the group. "I was like, 'This 'aint no celebration.' She walked away, I was like, 'Yo, I'm in the Hall of Fame.' She's like, 'Bye Dad.'"

