Jay-Z Just Called Out The Grammys For Beyoncé's Historic Best Album Snub

Jay-Z called out the Grammys during his acceptance speech for the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

He said that it made no sense that his wife Beyoncé "has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year."

Jay-Z also made the point that "even by [the Grammys] own metrics, that doesn’t work."

Jay-Z just scooped up the gong for the most protective husband, after using his acceptance speech to call out the Grammys for continually snubbing Beyoncé in the Best Album category.

The rapper was the recipient of the second ever Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, taking to the stage with daughter Blue Ivy, 12, to accept. During his speech, the 54-year-old joked he could use the Grammy as a "sippy cup for Blue" despite the fact she's "grown up now, she doesn’t take sippy cups, and she has her own Grammys"—alluding to his 2014 acceptance speech, when he joked he had won a "gold sippy cup" for his then two-year-old daughter.

The rapper then went on to thank his colleagues and contemporaries, before addressing members of the Grammy board directly. He started with his nomination in the Best Rap Album category at the 1998 awards, explaining DMX had released two albums that year "and he wasn’t nominated at all, so I boycotted. I’m just saying: We want [the Grammys] to get it right. We love y’all, we love y’all, we want y’all to get it right. At least get it close to right. And obviously it’s subjective. Obviously it’s subjective because, you know, it’s music and it’s opinion-based. But some things, you know."



Getty Images

He then turned his attention towards his wife Beyoncé. Despite having a whopping 32 Grammy awards (and being most nominated female artist in Grammys history), none of them are for Album of the Year. "I don’t want to embarrass this young lady [Beyoncé], but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year," Jay-Z continued.

"So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that: The most Grammys, never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work."

He finished by telling the audience, "Some of you gonna go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed; some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category. No, when I get nervous, I tell the truth.”

Getty Images

"Outside of that, you know, we gotta keep showing up. And forget the Grammys for a second, just in life—as my daughter sits and stares at me, nervous as I am—just in life, you gotta keep showing up. Just keep showing up. Forget the Grammys, you got to keep showing up. Until they give you all those accolades you feel you deserve. Until they call you ‘chairman,’ until they call you a ‘genius,‘ until they call you ‘the greatest of all time.’ You feel me? Thank you."



Jay-Z at the #Grammys: "...[Beyoncé] has more Grammys than anyone and never won album of the year.



Some of you will feel like you were robbed. Some of you will get robbed. Some of you don't belong in the category! Sorry... when I get nervous, I tell the truth!" pic.twitter.com/1suz8P8APR — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 5, 2024

we just need to go ahead and applaud Jay Z for saying what everyone's been thinking about the nominations and Beyoncé never winning album of the year 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/PLovaiIBEw — spicebae (@spicebae_) February 5, 2024

Nailed it.

You Might Also Like