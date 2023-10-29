Jay-Z Has To Defend His And Beyoncé’s Status As Cool Parents To Blue Ivy

It is a truth universally acknowledged that any child is occasionally embarrassed by their parents, even if their parents are Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

During an interview for CBS Mornings that aired today, the legendary rapper opened up about defending his and Bey’s coolness to their tween daughter, 11-year-old Blue Ivy.

In a teaser clip released by the network, host Gayle King prompted the conversation by asking, “Do your kids think you’re cool?”

“Blue, she be frontin’ on me a little bit,” Jay answered. “But, I catch her. I catch her in the corner, you know.”

He added that Blue will even go to him for occasional fashion advice. “Now, she asks me, ‘Is this cool?’ You know, her sneakers or whatever,” he told King.

“She wants your advice?” King asked.

“Yeah, she’s come back. But there was a time a time where she was like, ‘Dad!’” he said, before mimicking his daughter by hiding his face behind his hand. “I was like, ‘I’m cool! I don’t know what you’re saying. At your house, your parents [are] cool.’”

Christopher Polk - Getty Images

Blue is the eldest child of Beyoncé and Jay, who also share six-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

During Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, which concluded on October 1, Blue often joined her mom onstage to perform an energetic dance number. The “Run the World (Girls)” singer posted a sweet tribute to her daughter’s performances on Instagram. Captioning a photo and video footage of the two dancing together, Bey wrote, “My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

