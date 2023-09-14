Jax State breaks enrollment records -- again

Sep. 14—Enrollment numbers at Jacksonville State University continue to rise as the institution boasts of its third fall semester in a row it has broken an old enrollment record.

Jax State announced last week that after two consecutive years of breaking the record, it has done so again, with 9,672 students going Gamecock for the fall semester.

"We are proud to see the JSU family continue to grow," JSU President Don C. Killingsworth Jr. said in a recent news release. "Going forward, we will begin to place a greater emphasis on recruiting dual enrollment and post-traditional students, while maintaining our traditional recruitment and retention efforts."

Those numbers include every student enrolled into the university and taking classes — graduate, undergraduate, and dual enrollment — according to Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, Terry Casey.

Furthermore, in recent years, the number of dual enrollment students has continually risen to the current total of 1,122 high school students. According to the release, that number is a 34 percent increase from the 2020 figures.

Casey said this is important because 70 percent of JSU's dual enrollment students return to the university after graduating from high school to complete their degree.

This drive upward comes from the institution's commitment to offering more course options to dual enrollment, and not only focusing on getting students to enroll, but retaining them as well, Casey said. By offering student support services and constructing student success teams to aid students when they get to Jax State, Casey said it is the university's goal to ensure every student has the best possible experience they can.

"We're a regional institution. We want to work with the schools within our region to increase that dual enrollment population. We want to continue to reach out to students in northeast Alabama, northwest Georgia, all across the state, the Southeast, to come to Jacksonville State University. And then we want to retain those students once they get here," Casey said.

The school is also adding graduate programs to further the higher education possibilities of alumni.

The release stated that applications for enrollment in spring and fall 2024 are now open.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.