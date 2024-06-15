Java and more: A coffee shop with a special mission is about to open in Shrewsbury

Kader Kapadia and his wife, Salwa Zakaria, are opening the first MOTW Coffee & Pastries franchise, in Shrewsbury.

SHREWSBURY — Get ready to sip some coffee with a shot of community-building.

That’s the combination Kader Kapadia and his wife Salwa Zakaria hope to bring to customers when they open MOTW Coffee & Pastries in Shrewsbury.

It’s the first MOTW franchise scheduled to open in Massachusetts. If all goes well, Kapadia said, doors will open to the public in mid- to late late July in the Marketplace shopping center, 378 Maple Ave.

MOTW Coffee is a franchise that grew out of an Instagram account, @muslimsoftheworld, started by Sajjad Shah when anti-Muslim sentiments were “alarmingly high,” according to the company’s website. Shah’s Instagram account has more than 700,000 followers (including Kapadia and Zakaria).

"My wife and I have had a passion for coffee for as long as we can remember,” said Kapadia, explaining how he got into the business. Both Kapadia and Zakaria work full-time in health care information technology, so after spending considerable time at the shop when it first opens, they will hand over much of the duties to a management team and a set of baristas.

One of the baristas will be the couple’s 17-year-old daughter, Emaan.

For the record, Kapadia's favorite coffee drink is a caffè americano, while Zakaria's is caramel macchiato. They drink a lot of coffee, especially when hosting parties in their Andover home.

Instagram fuels business

Besides a passion for coffee, Kapadia said, the company’s humanitarian mission was a reason why he and his wife invested in the business. The company's website says it has raised millions of dollars for worthy causes, from medical care to providing shelter in Yemen and Ethiopia.

“Super excited” is how Kapadia described his feelings opening the first Massachusetts location. “It’s meant to be a place to socialize and get know one another in the community.”

To foster that sense of community, Kapadia said board games will be in the shop. Standup comedy nights could be part of the lineup, besides a full range of coffee drinks and pastries.

Place to hang out

“Unconventional” was a word Kapadia used to describe the business. He said that unlike competitors that are grab-and-go operations, he wants customers to hang out and get to know each other. To do that, especially on weekends, the plan is to stay open until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Massachusetts location will be the seventh in MOTW’s nationwide lineup, joining others in New Haven, Connecticut; another near Chicago; and four in the Indianapolis area.

Kapadia and Zakaria visited one of the Indianapolis shops last summer.

“We fell in love with it,” said Kapadia. On a whim, the couple thought about opening a franchise in Massachusetts to meld their passion for coffee with joining the company’s humanitarian mission.

“It’s how we fell into this,” said Kapadia.

