Pet owners are calling this pool 'a dog's dream' on hot, summer days

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

Be prepared for the summer sun with an affordable dog pool. (Source: iStock)

If you live anywhere that isn’t near the north or south pole, you know that the summer sun can get overwhelming on the hottest days. Many go to their local pools to beat the heat, but for our pups, that isn’t always an option, nor is everyone lucky enough to have their own pool. Luckily, we discovered Jasonwell’s Foldable Dog Pet Bath Pool for your fur-covered friends.

A Pup’s Relief In the Dog Days Of Summer

Even with bulkier breeds, Jasonwell’s larger sizes offer more than enough room. (Source: Amazon)

$42.99 $49.99 at Amazon

This affordable dog pool comes in fun blue or cool grey exterior colors and ranges in size from a small 32-inch pool to an XXL 63-inch oasis for those extra-large canines.

Jasonwell’s dog pool can even double as your pet’s bathtub. Instead of the hassle of bathing your dog inside, just clean them up outside and let them air dry in the summer sun. It even has a convenient foldable design to quickly set up and break down at the end of the day.

One shopper for this Amazon’s Choice dog pool said, “This is a hot pup's or any dog's dream (within reason). Our Golden is SO happy with this.”

An Affordable Dog Pool and Outdoor Bath

Whether you want a retreat from the heat for your dog this summer or a less messy way of bathing them, this pool can do the job. Take a look at the different color options and sizes on Amazon and find one that best fits your dog. All the different options are on sale for varying amounts, but these discounts won’t last long.

