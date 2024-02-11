Jason Wu Wants to Be About More Than Pretty Dresses

Few designers can draw New York Fashion Week show-goers out of Manhattan and into Brooklyn (Greenpoint's not that far, but still) for a runway show. But Jason Wu did just that Fall 2024 — and made the trek well worth it.

Last season, the designer showed a new side to his eponymous label, pivoting slightly from the beautiful gowns that have made him an eveningwear favorite and instead showcasing a range of moth-tattered-like clothing. Wu builds off this new aesthetic for fall with a collection that's anything but conventionally pretty. His point of inspiration? "Arthur Rackham, the illustrator," he told press backstage on Sunday. "It's Geoffrey Beene meets Charles James — my two favorite designers."

Fall 2024 hones in on perfectly-imperfect details, most of which are intentionally askew: deconstructed maxi dresses featuring a similar moth-bitten technique as seen in spring; distressed knitwear with various snag areas, as if the yarn got caught one too many times; blouses crafted with extra panels that hang loosely as the models walked.

"I've always been known as a ladylike, pretty designer, and, you know what, I love that," Wu admitted. "But I've also been in the industry for over 15 years. I want to show evolution. Last season, I hope you saw [that]; this season, I went further."

That's not to say there aren't gorgeous gowns. Take, for example, Look 38, a deconstructed ivory, strapless maxi that Wu calls the dress he's "always wanted to make."

"I don't think I would've had the maturity to do it before, and it's just the dress of my dreams," he said. "It's [about] the process [and] the work. In New York, we have craftmanship just as good as the Europeans — I don't care what anyone says."

He continued: "It's about the passion for the details. I've always said clothing should be made as beautiful inside as out. I hope you saw that today."

Keep scrolling to see every look from Jason Wu Fall 2024.

Jason Wu Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

