Jason Sudeikis Will Reportedly Pay Olivia Wilde $27K a Month in Child Support

ICYMI, Olivia Wilde and her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis have been dealing with a custody battle over the past 18 months for the two children that they share, nine-year-old son Otis and 7-year-old daughter Daisy. According to Daily Mail, the estranged couple have finally settled their custody case.

Court documents obtained by Daily Mail show that starting next month, Olivia and Jason will share joint custody of their kids on a "week-on, week-off basis."

Roy Rochlin - Getty Images

Jason was determined to have a higher income, so the court ordered him to pay $27,500 a month in child support: $10,300 for Otis and $17,200 for Daisy. On top of the monthly child support payments, he's also responsible for 25 percent of Olivia's childcare expenses. The documents state that Jason's estimated income for 2023 was $10.5 million and Olivia's was $500,000.

"The parties agree that child support for the minor children in the amount of $27,500 per month is sufficient to maintain the needs of the minor children considering Jason's station in life,... is inconsistent with each child's best interest, and application of the guideline would be unjust or inappropriate in this case," the forms read.

Olivia and Jason's custody battle began back in April 2022 at CinemaCon when she was handed a big orange envelope that read 'Personal and Confidential' while speaking onstage. Inside the envelope were custody papers, per Daily Mail.

VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

In legal documents, Olivia wrote "Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead, he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible."

You Might Also Like