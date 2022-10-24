Jason Momoa flashes his bare butt during a fishing trip with friends

Jason Momoa was all smiles when he flashed his butt on a recent fishing trip with his friends. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Only Jason Momoa can pull off a beige thong while on the open seas.

The Aquaman star, 43, left little to the imagination on a recent fishing trip with friends, during which he caught a massive skipjack tuna (also known as an aku).

To celebrate the moment, the actor posted a series of videos and photos on his Instagram Stories that showed off his strong chest, muscular thighs and, of course, the prized catch.

Jason Momoa wears a beige thong while holding fast to his fishing line during a recent trip on the boat. (Instagram/prideofgypsies)

In the video, Momoa is seen with his hair up in a bun while reeling in the heavy fish. Holding on tight to the fishing rod, a friend is also seen helping him pull the line.

The actor later shared a photo of himself holding up his catch alongside one of his other friends, who was holding a prized tuna of his own.

The Aquaman star and his friend showing off their prized tuna on a recent fishing trip. (Instagram/prideofgypsies)

Momoa later wrote about his journey in a separate post, highlighting some of the best moments of the day.

"Sunday funday," he captioned the post. "Amazing time with da ohana. big mahalo to captain hopper and J for helping us catch some aku. dried aku all week."

Momoa certainly has a zest for life and he doesn't care who knows it. The star routinely speaks about how secure he is with his masculinity — and how that, in turn, affects the way expresses himself to the world.

"Pink is just a beautiful color," the star told InStyle of his sartorial choices in a November 2020 interview. "I'm pretty secure in my masculinity. I don't really give a s*** what anyone thinks."

Momoa said he sees himself as a "product of two very opposite worlds."

"I'm a warrior, and I will lay it down. But I'm also the first one to say, 'I have a lot of problems, and I want to be able to correct those problems,'" he explained. "We all have the feminine and the male side in us, and we need to embrace both."

Wellness, parenting, body image and more: Get to know the who behind the hoo with Yahoo Life's newsletter. Sign up here.