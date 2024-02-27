Jason Markk Founder and CEO Talk ‘Culture of Care’ as Shoe Care Brand Earns B Corp Certification

Jason Markk is taking its “culture of care” to the next level by marking a new milestone.

The shoe care brand announced on Tuesday that it has earned B Corp Certification after the company went through a demanding and rigorous evaluation of its operations. With this certification, Jason Markk joins the ranks of more than 8,000 purpose-driven companies in 95 countries that commit to using their businesses to positively impact all stakeholders and the environment.

More from Footwear News

“It’s taken a lot to get this certification,” Jason Angsuvarn, founder and chief mission officer at Jason Markk, told FN in an interview. “We’ve done a lot of work over the past two years to be in-line with B Corp, and we’re really happy we can share this with the world now. It’s an extremely exciting time for us here at Jason Markk.”

As part of the certification process, Angsuvarn and his team took on the task to reformulate and upgrade its natural cleaning and care formulas. Now, 90 percent of these products will be certified as USDA bio-based, EPA Safer Choice and biodegradable by the end of this year. What’s more, “forever chemicals” like VOC, PFAS, PFOA and PFCs will also be removed from the line later this year. The first reformulated product to be released is the bestselling Jason Markk Ready-To-Use Foam Cleaner.

Jason Markk, shoe cleaner, shoes, sneakers, sneaker cleaner

“Since I launched my company in 2007, eco-friendliness has always been a priority for me,” Angsuvarn said. “Our original shoe cleaner has always been naturally derived; we just never had the actual third-party certification until now. We have a responsibility to make sure that we’re putting the best quality products out there. We’ve got to make sure that it’s safe for people in their homes and their kids and their things.”

And according to Jason Markk chief executive officer Scott Terpstra, this new certification also helps the company’s relationships with retailers.

“Retailers are becoming more demanding for compliance,” Terpstra said. “Many retailers are demanding every brand become compliant with PFC and PFAS free in their products. So, we really had to do a deep dive into each and every one of our formulations to understand the components. It’s just interesting to see the pressure that retail has put on this. And it’s actually forced brands like us to take a new look at how we can advance technology.”

The Jason Markk shop inside the Nordstrom NYC Men’s Store. Connie Zhou

This news comes just months after Jason Markk opened its first East Coast retail store and shoe care service location inside Nordstrom’s NYC men’s store in September. Alongside a shoeshine station, the dedicated area within the men’s shoe floor features a mix of local, seasonal beers on tap that will allow customers to enjoy a pint while they get their sneakers cleaned.

“Our partnership with Nordstrom is just scratching the surface,” Angsuvarn said. “We are looking to expand our service within their shoeshine areas that they currently have in stores.”

Jason Markk, shoe cleaner, shoes, sneakers, sneaker cleaner

As for another retailer partner, Angsuvarn teased an upcoming project with Target. While details are limited, the founder noted that his brand will be present In Target’s refreshed shoe care area across its stores later this year.

Looking ahead, the company will be expanding into a new category this year – home. According to Angsuvarn, Jason Markk will soon offer a fabric spray that neutralizes odor on textiles like clothing, rugs, furniture and more.

But for now, communicating the company’s new B Corp status is top of mind. “Everyone at Jason Markk is amped about achieving B Corp Certification,” Angsuvarn added. “It took a lot of hard work. At the same time, being able to trumpet B Corp status isn’t the end game; it’s just the start of achieving more. I see the ‘B Corp stamp’ as a public declaration of our ongoing commitment to be the best company we can be when it comes to our products, people and the planet.”

Jason Markk, shoe cleaner, shoes, sneakers, sneaker cleaner

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.