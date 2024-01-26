Jason Kelce’s Net Worth Is Massive—But Does He Make More Than Travis?

As one of the most respected and accomplished centers in the NFL, it’s no surprise that football fans want to know what Jason Kelce’s net worth looks like today. Below, we’re diving into everything we know about the NFL star’s net worth and contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, on November 5, 1987, Jason Kelce has always had football running in his veins. He comes from a family with a strong sports background: his younger brother, Travis Kelce, is a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his father, Ed Kelce, grew up playing football at Cleveland State University. The Kelce brothers were both involved in several sports growing up, from football and basketball to hockey and lacrosse. As a teenager, Jason even extended his interests to music, playing baritone saxophone in his high school jazz band.

After a successful high school football career, where he played both running back and linebacker, Jason Kelce took his talents to Cincinnati. The athlete played college football for the Cincinnati Bearcats, starting as a walk-on running back, before switching to fullback and then finally to the offensive line, moving to center during his senior season. Kelce’s exceptional performance on the field drew the attention of NFL scouts and he was originally projected as a fourth round pick in the NFL Draft.

In 2011, Kelce was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, marking the beginning of his professional career. Howie Roseman, executive vice president and general manager of the Eagles, explained why the team chose to draft him during an episode of Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” which he hosts with his brother Travis. Despite lacking the typical size of an offensive lineman, Roseman says former coach Howard Mudd wanted to take a chance on Kelce for his athleticism.

“We were looking for size and length and power, and Howard came in and he said, ‘I don’t want any of that,'” Roseman shared. “And so what we really had to do was we had to watch guys together and for us it changed from that to explosiveness, athleticism, instincts, vision on the field. You have elite vision. I had never thought of offensive linemen like that.”

After being drafted, Kelce quickly established himself as one of the league’s top centers and became a linchpin of the Eagles’ offensive line. Over the years, his skills and dedication to the game have earned him multiple Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro honors. In 2018, he added Super Bowl champion to his list of accomplishments, defeating the New England Patriots 41–33 with the Eagles. Five years later, Kelce found himself up for a Super Bowl championship again—only this time, he was facing his own brother, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs. Ultimately, the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, beating the Eagles 38-35.

This didn’t stop Kelce from making a comeback. His athleticism and versatility on the field continues to set him apart, making him a fan favorite in Philadelphia. After all these years dominating the field, it only makes sense that fans would want to know about Jason Kelce’s net worth. For everything we know about Jason Kelce’s net worth—including how much he makes from his Philadelphia Eagles contract—keep on reading below.

What is Jason Kelce’s salary with the Philadelphia Eagles?

What is Jason Kelce’s salary? As of 2023, Jason Kelce is under contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. His current contract is worth $14.5 million per year, making him the highest-paid center in the NFL. It includes a base salary of $1,165,000, a $10,335,000 signing bonus, and $14,250,000 guaranteed overall.

Kelce has consistently been one of the highest-paid centers in the NFL, thanks to his exceptional performance and leadership on the field. When he was originally drafted by the Eagles in 2011, he signed a four-year $2,137,432 contract, which included a $97,432 signing bonus, $97,432 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $534,358, per Spotrac.

He went on to sign a six-year extension worth $37.5 million in 2014. Since 2021, the offensive lineman has signed one-year contract renewals with the Eagles, giving him the flexibility to retire when he feels like the time is right. As one of the NFL’s oldest players, Kelce has toyed with the idea of retirement over the years, but hasn’t been able to throw in the towel yet.

“You think about it and the moment the season is over, you try to decompress a little bit and because we played in the Super Bowl there was a little less time because you want to make a decision before free agency starts to let the team know what’s happening,” Kelce told reporters after signing his 2023 contract, at the age of 35.

He continued, “Howie (Roseman) was very kind to me in making it open-ended with no pressure but I understand the circumstances. Ultimately, just trying to weigh the pros and cons, right? This is a wonderful business and I love playing football, but there are drawbacks. You sit there and you think of all of those things, talk to the right people, and eventually, it became clear that I’m not quite ready to call it quits yet.”

Kelce’s wife, Kylie, inspired him to keep going. She told him, “if you’re still debating it at this point, I don’t think you’re ready to stop and you obviously still love it and if you quit now, you’ll regret it,” he said. “Philadelphia has been a blessing for me to come here. I think I fit in really well, not just with the organization and the team, but also with the fan base. I’m very grateful to have been able to play here and insert myself and my family into Philadelphia and fully call myself a Philadelphian here. It’s an honor.”

What is Jason Kelce’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jason Kelce’s net worth is about $30 million as of 2023. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce’s net worth also sits around $30 million.

Jason Kelce’s net worth includes not only his NFL contracts but also earnings from lucrative endorsement deals that have come his way. Kelce’s appeal and reputation as one of the NFL’s best centers have made him a sought-after figure in the world of endorsements, so it makes sense that he’s able to rake in millions from brand deals alone.

In addition to his work on and off the field, Kelce’s real estate investments have played a pivotal role in growing his wealth. His real estate portfolio includes an expansive eight-acre farm in Pennsylvania and a property in his hometown of Cleveland, adding to his overall net worth.

Who makes more, Travis or Jason Kelce?

Jason Kelce net worth vs Travis Kelce net worth

While Travis Kelce may be the more famous brother thanks to his position as a star tight end and his relationship with Taylor Swift, it’s worth noting his older sibling, Jason Kelce, has made more money so far during their respective NFL careers.

Jason Kelce’s advantage over his brother is partly due to the fact that he has enjoyed two additional seasons in the league. Over his impressive 13-year NFL journey, Jason has accrued a total earnings of $81,708,745, per Spotrac. The lion’s share of his income stems from his second contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, a lucrative deal that paid him $37.5 million from 2014 to 2020.

In contrast, Travis Kelce has earned $77,032,220 over his 11 seasons in the NFL. Unsurprisingly, his most financially rewarding contract is his current one, which will see him receive $57.2 million over a four-year period, extending until 2026.

In a January 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, Travis jokingly talked about how his position isn’t paid enough. “My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am,” he said. “Any time I talk about wanting more money, they’re just like, ‘Why don’t you go to the Chiefs and ask them?” The Chiefs are bound by a salary cap and players like All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill have moved elsewhere within the league.

“When I saw Tyreek go and get 30 [million] a year, in the back of my head, I was like, man, that’s two to three times what I’m making right now,” he says. “I’m like, the free market looks like fun until you go somewhere and you don’t win. I love winning. I love the situation I’m in.”

He thought about it but he’s allegiance is to the Chiefs. “You see how much more money you could be making and, yeah, it hits you in the gut a little bit. It makes you think you’re being taken advantage of,” Kelce says. “I don’t know if I really pressed the gas if I would get what I’m quote-unquote worth,” he adds. “But I know I enjoy coming to that building every single day.”

While Jason has garnered more money throughout his NFL career up to this point, Travis is steadily closing the gap. With his continued performance and the longer duration of his current contract, it’s highly likely that Travis will ultimately surpass his older brother in total career earnings. It all goes to show just how far the Kelce family can go in the world of professional football.

