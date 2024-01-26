Jason Kelce’s Diet Doesn’t Include ‘Brown Rice & Chicken Breast With No Flavor’

For a Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler, you’d think Jason Kelce’s diet would be super restrictive and boring, but in fact, the Philidelphia Eagles player is almost like any other regular guy. And at 6′ 3″ and 282 lbs, he’s a formidable opponent on the field.

Born on November 5, 1987, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Kelce attended Cleveland Heights High School, where he played both football and basketball. There, he was a standout player, and his skills on the football field earned him a scholarship to the University of Cincinnati. He became a key player for the Cincinnati Bearcats, helping the UC offense average 27.3 points and 375.3 yards of total offense per game. His brother, Travis, joined the team in 2008. In 2009, Kelce earned second-team All-Big East honors after starting 13 games at left guard as the Bearcats went undefeated in the regular season (12–0) and were again Big East Champions.

Kelce was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, 191st overall. He quickly became an essential part of the Eagles’ offensive line and has become known for his exceptional athleticism, strength, and football smarts. When it comes to Jason Kelce’s diet, though, we just love his attitude.

Jason Kelce’s diet

Jason Kelce’s diet isn’t as regimented as some other NFL players (cough, Tom Brady). Speaking with Sports Illustrated in an article published in June 2023, the all-star athlete explained his surprisingly relaxed attitude to nutrition.

“You just drink a bunch of beers, that’s what it usually is,” he joked. “But no, for me, I just kind of keep working out and staying in shape. As long as I’m in shape going into camp, everything will kind of figure itself out. You don’t want to overthink it. I work out three or four days a week, run two or three times a week. That’s about it.”

It’s clearly working because he’s been playing some of his best football as he’s gotten older. “I think a lot of guys take nutrition really seriously,” Kelce continued. “There’s a level of it, right? As long as you’re in the middle, you’re going to be fine. Some guys go over the top and want to have six-packs (abs) and all this stuff. I don’t go to that level.”

That’s not to say he eats whatever he wants all the time; he does make sure to get in what his body needs to perform at such an elite level. “I think that you just gotta be smart and do it in a way (and) you’re getting the right amount of protein. Once you kind of figure that out, you don’t really have to stay on top of it much,” he said.

“I can go to McDonald’s and eat food that I can figure out. I can go to Wawa, look at the menu, and figure out what to have. I don’t need to have brown rice with chicken breast with no flavor. If that’s what’s required of me to play in the NFL, I probably wouldn’t do it.”

On Sunday, January 21, 2024, the Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills in New York. When Travis Kelce scored a touchdown, Jason celebrated by taking his shirt off and jumping into the crowd. “I got caught up in the magic of Bills mafia. It is, it is electric,” Jason Kelce said on the Wednesday episode of “New Heights,” a podcast he hosts with his brother.

“The energy, the shenanigans, and I’m, like, I gotta have my shirt off at some point,” he continued. “And I didn’t get to do it beforehand … and I can’t just take my shirt off in the box — like, who takes their shirt off in the box? … So I’m, like — you know what? — I’m taking my shirt off, and I’m jumping out of this box. … This is how my mind works after 40 Miller Lites.”

Jason Kelce diet vs. Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce’s diet is in rather stark contrast to his younger brother Travis Kelce, who’s the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. According to his personal chef, Travis end eats a cuisine of mostly steaks, chops, and chicken.

Kelce’s diet is pretty much entirely handled by Kumar Ferguson, owner of KuEatsFresh. As it turns out, Ferguson—who also goes by Chef Ku—is Kelce’s longtime childhood friend. The pair met in elementary school, where they bonded over playing basketball together. Years later, Kelce would call up his old friend and ask him to help him out with sticking to an NFL diet. That was in 2016, and at the time, Ferguson was working as a truck driver. When he got the call, however, he packed up his life and moved to Kansas City to become Kelce’s personal chef.

Ever since, Ferguson has been going over to Kelce’s house and prepping three meals a day, consisting of what he calls a “healthy steakhouse cuisine.” As he explained to Startland News in September 2023, “We’re all just (Midwest) northern dudes. Steaks, chops, chicken, and stuff like that, but I try to bring a modern flair to it.” Filets are Kelce’s favorite.

“Everything about Travis’ diet and what we do is intentional. Everything is for fuel, for comfort, hydration, nutrition,” Ferguson added. “There is purpose behind every dish. You go into the grocery store with that mindset. You go into the kitchen with that mindset. You put that intention into the food and then you hope that it translates to optimized health.”

It seems Ferguson’s hopes have panned out. During an interview with a Yahoo Sports reporter ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Travis was asked what the secret was to staying so fit compared to a typical tight end of his age. Kelce gave credit to Ferguson, saying, “Whatever he’s feeding me is keeping me young.”

