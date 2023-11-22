Jars of Turkey Gravy Recalled Because They May Contain Beef Gravy

Check your pantries!

Seneca Food Corporation is issuing an urgent recall for select jars of Hy-Vee Turkey gravy because the jars may actually contain beef gravy. The mixed-up jars are being recalled because the beef gravy has a soy allergen that is not present in the turkey gravy—and, therefore, the turkey gravy labels do not alert customers of the allergen.

That means Hy-Vee’s recalled turkey gravy is not safe to eat for those with soy allergies or sensitivities.

Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy Recalled Due To Undeclared Allergen

The recalled gravy only impacts a select lot code sold at Hy-Vee stores, so you’ll have to check your turkey gravy jar’s label to determine if you actually have the mixed-up beef gravy. The recalled 12-ounce Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy has the UPC 75450-03608 and lot code A3CG162M A3CG192M.

You can find label and lot code number photos on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s site.

You might also be able to tell if you have the wrong gravy in your jar just by looking at it. If your “turkey gravy” is dark brown instead of a sandy, tan color, you probably have the mislabeled beef gravy.

Because of the label mix-up, Hy-Vee’s Turkey Gravy label does not contain a soy allergen warning. However, if consumed, the gravy can cause severe or life-threatening allergic reactions in anyone with a soy allergy or sensitivity. So, those with soy allergens and sensitivities should not eat the "turkey" gravy.

If you have the recalled gravy, you can return it to your Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

However, if you have the gravy and don’t have any soy allergies or sensitivities, there isn’t anything necessarily wrong with the gravy—other than it’s beef gravy instead of turkey gravy. You won’t experience any adverse reactions from consuming it, but you are still entitled to a refund—especially if you want to buy the product you originally intended to.

Seneca Foods has not received any reports of consumer illness caused by consuming the recalled gravy—and no other Hy-Vee gravies are impacted by this recall. But, if you have any questions or concerns about the recall, you can contact Seneca Foods Consumer Affairs at 1-800-872-1110.



