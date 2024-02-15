Jars of Pesto Recalled in Canada Due to Undeclared Allergen

Check your refrigerator for this product.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) just announced an active recall on Belazu’s Genovese Style Vegan Basil Pesto due to undeclared pine nuts, which is an allergen, on the package.

This product was sold in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec. If you have this product on hand, check for the UPC code of 5 030343 837860 printed on the container.

Those with a pine nut allergy who consume this product can experience an allergic reaction, including symptoms of anaphylaxis like trouble breathing, tightness of the throat, hives or swelling, nausea and vomiting, among other symptoms. If you believe you are having a severe allergic reaction after consuming this product, call 911 immediately.

Check your refrigerator and dispose of this product immediately if you have it on hand to prevent endangering others. For questions regarding this recall, contact the CFIA toll-free at 1-800-442-2342 or email information@inspection.gc.ca.

