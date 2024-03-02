Jared Leto Reveals First Look at 'Tron: Ares'

Jared Leto has recently taken to his Instagrm to reveal a first look at Disney's upcoming highly anticipated sequel to the Tron franchise. The latest installment, Tron: Ares carries on the AI-inspired storyline and has officially begun shooting in Vancouver, Canada.

Leto is slated to star as Ares, the protagonist and computer program that was sent from the digital world to the real world. Ares is sent on a mission to introduce artificial intelligence to humans, a plot that appears almost too real in this day and age. The film is a follow-up to the 1982 seminal sci-fi Tron as well as the 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy. The original film followed a video game designer, played by Jeff Bridges, who entered his own creation while the 2010 sequel followed his son, played by Garrett Hedlund. With Ares, the film is set up to spend more time in the real world.

Ares is directed by Joachim Ronning and stars Leto alongside big names like Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson. Tron: Ares is slated to release in 2025.