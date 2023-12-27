January arts picks: Rock with Dinosaur Jr., laugh with Fortune Feimster and a lot more

Feeling hungover? We’re not just talking about a too-much-to-drink hangover, though if you’re noggin is hurting from too much holiday eggnog you might be nodding your aching head in affirmation.

We’re talking about a too-much-fun hangover. If you spent the holiday season hobnobbing with friends, relations and shopping-center Santa Clauses, it’s possible you’re feeling a bit over-peopled by now.

That doesn’t mean you should spend the next month in ursine hibernation. Just select your socializing sparingly, ideally at one or more of Vermont’s arts-and-entertainment venues. Whether it’s music, theater, comedy or visual arts, there’s bound to be something to uplift your weary spirits. January tends to be a leaner month when it comes to entertainment options – rock bands and theater companies need a rest, too – so that just means you don’t need to feel overwhelmed by too many choices.

Musicians with the Green Mountain Mahler Festival

Start the year with Beethoven

3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, the Green Mountain Mahler Festival presents not the composer in its name but perhaps the world’s best-known composer when it performs Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony for its annual New Year’s Day concert, Elley-Long Music Center, Colchester. $20-$30 with proceeds to benefit the McClure Miller Respite House to honor musician Bill Hartwood, who died in August. www.vtmahler.org

Fourth-annual 12th Night on the 6th

Friday, Jan. 5-Saturday, Jan. 6, the fourth-annual Cabot Village 12th Night celebration covers two days and includes performances from the Dave Keller Band, Scrag Mountain Music, the Jeremy Sicely Band, storyteller Simon Brooks, the No Strings Marionette Company, Cabot Community Theater and more, locations throughout Cabot. Free. www.cabotarts.org

New York comic Tina Friml, a native of Middlebury

Tina Friml comes home

7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5-Saturday, Jan. 6, New York comic and Vermont native Tina Friml, who recently performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” heads back to her home state for four stand-up shows, Vermont Comedy Club, Burlington. $20. www.vermontcomedyclub.com

Chorney takes Freeway to Lincoln

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, Addison County resident and Tony Award-winner Michael Chorney leads his instrumental project Freeway Clyde in a Burnham Presents concert, Burnham Hall, Lincoln. $15-$25. www.burnhampresents.org

Guitarist Michael Chorney leads Freeway Clyde in a performance Aug. 13, 2021 at Camp Meade in Middlesex.

DiTrani Brothers visit southern Vermont

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, the jazzy-rootsy DiTrani Brothers join Jason Scaggs of the Brattleboro band Jatoba, Next Stage, Putney. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. www.nextstagearts.org

Celtic music meets pop-rock

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, the violin/bagpipe duo Mia x Ally plays a blend of pop-rock and metal with Celtic tones, Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, South Burlington. $25 in advance, $30 day of show $75 VIP add-on. www.highergroundmusic.com

‘Come From Away’ stays for two

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10-Thursday, Jan. 11, a production of the Broadway hit musical “Come From Away” arrives for two shows, the Flynn, Burlington. $125 (both shows are nearly sold out). www.theflynnvt.org

Rhonda Vincent, bluegrass star

7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, bluegrass performer Rhonda Vincent plays the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe. $48-$65. www.sprucepeakarts.org

Lily Seabird soars in Burlington

8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, Burlington rock act Lily Seabird celebrates the new album “Alas” with an album-release show also featuring The Wormdogs, Light Club Lamp Shop, Burlington. $15 in advance, $20 day of show. www.radiobean.com

TURNmusic takes two turns

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, the Vermont-based contemporary chamber ensemble TURNmusic performs two concerts featuring work by composer Kyle Saulnier, The Phoenix, Waterbury. $15-$30. www.thephoenixvt.com

Clements Brothers arrive in Richmond

4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, roots trio The Clements Brothers plays the P.M. Sundays music series by Valley Stage, Richmond Congregational Church. $25 in advance, $27.50 day of show. www.valleystage.net

California pop-punk band FIDLAR

Pop-punk from FIDLAR

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, pop-punk-rockers FIDLAR come from southern California to hit the Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. $25 in advance, $30 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Jazz at the Lantern in Stowe

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, the Jazz at the Lantern series continues with saxophone player Daniel Ian Smith, Brass Lantern Inn, Stowe. $35-$45. www.facebook.com/fireflyproductionsvt

Theater company’s take on ‘The Cake’

7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, the Bekah Brunstetter comedy “The Cake” begins its run through Feb. 4, Shaker Bridge Theatre, Briggs Opera House, White River Junction. $20-$40. www.shakerbridgetheatre.org

Pharoah rules Higher Ground

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, “Saturday Night Live” alum Jay Pharoah aims for laughs in the Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. $35 in advance, $40 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

FlynnSpace has ‘A Short Amount of Time’

7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, the dramatic musical performance “We’re Only Alive for A Short Amount of Time,” written and performed by David Cale with Matthew Dean Marsh on piano, unfolds at FlynnSpace, Burlington. $20. www.flynnvt.org

Two performances by musical quartet

7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, the chamber group Takacs Quartet performs the string quartet cycle of Bartok, a performance originally scheduled to take place in 2020, Robison Hall, Mahaney Center for the Arts, Middlebury College. $5-$25. www.middlebury.edu/college/arts/performing-arts-series

Fun with Fortune Feimster

7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, comedian/writer/actor Fortune Feimster arrives with her “Live Laugh Love” tour at the Flynn, Burlington. $42-$73.50. www.flynnvt.org

The Elovaters sell out

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, reggae act The Elovaters join Shwayze and Surfer Girl at the Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. Sold out. www.highergroundmusic.com

Drag show at the shore

9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, New Jersey drag performers present “Drag Me to the Shore,” Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, South Burlington. $20 in advance, $25 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Brattleboro brings the jazz

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, vocalist/saxophone player Camille Thurman connects with the Darrell Green Quartet, Vermont Jazz Center, Brattleboro. $26-$61. www.vtjazz.org

California musician plays the Monkey

8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, Los Angeles-raised singer-songwriter zzzahara follows Indie Anthony and Remi Russin, The Monkey House, Winooski. $15. www.monkeyhousevt.com

‘Constellations’ in the Upper Valley

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, Northern Stage opens its production of the romantic play “Constellations” that runs through Feb. 11, Barrette Center for the Arts, White River Junction. $19-$69. www.northernstage.org

Burlington hosts sculpture talk

6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, Burlington City Arts hosts “Material World: A Conversation About Sculpture Today” led by curatorial assistant Jacquie O’Brien and featuring panelists/artists Karen Cygnarowicz, Kevin Donegan and Meg McDevitt, BCA Center, Burlington. Free. www.burlingtoncityarts.org

Vermont musician Alison Turner, who performs as Ali T, plays April 26, 2023 at Higher Ground in South Burlington.

Ryan Sweezey leads local set

7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, Burlington act Ryan Sweezey and the Midnight Walkers leads a night of local music that includes Nina’s Brew and AliT, Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, South Burlington. $15 in advance, $20 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Electro-acoustic sounds at UVM

7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, the classically trained electro-acoustic duo Arkai performs as part of the University of Vermont Lane Series, UVM Recital Hall, Burlington. $6.50-$34. www.uvm.edu/laneseries.

Rick Springfield, Richard Marx hit the Flynn

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, ‘80s hitmakers Rick Springfield and Richard Marx share a bill as part of their acoustic tour, the Flynn, Burlington. $72.50-$93.50. www.flynnvt.org

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 26: Musician and actor Rick Springfield arrives at the Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services' 2018 Erasing The Stigma Leadership Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 26, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Higher Ground welcomes Anees

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, pop/hip-hop artist Anees visits the Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. $25 in advance, $30 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Rock out with Dinosaur Jr.

8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, postponed from Sept. 15 because, as the headlining band noted, “Covid strikes again,” it’s a rock ‘n’ roll show with Dinosaur Jr. and local openers Rough Francis, Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. $39 in advance, $42 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Rock band Dinosaur Jr. performs May 13, 2022 as part of the Waking Windows festival in Winooski.

Reed Foehl plays home-state show

7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, southern Vermont singer-songwriter Reed Foehl follows Tommy Crawford in concert at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. www.stage33live.com

The luscious sounds of Lucius

8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, indie-pop group Lucius headlines a show that includes opener Jeff Taylor, Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. Sold out. www.highergroundmusic.com

Comedy at Higher Ground

7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, comedian Ari Shaffir takes the stage at the Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. $35 in advance, $40 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Detroit rock from Mac Saturn

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, Detroit rock group Mac Saturn plays the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, South Burlington. $15 in advance, $18 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

‘Dancing Uphill’ at UVM

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31-Saturday, Feb. 3, the University of Vermont dance program presents “Dancing Uphill 2024,” a showcase of dance and choreography by UVM students and faculty, Cohen Hall Performance Space, UVM, Burlington. $10-$15. www.uvm.edu/theatreanddance/current_production_season

