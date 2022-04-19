Janelle Monáe stuns in skintight latex look for 'Live With Kelly and Ryan'

Janelle Monáe discussed her new book while wearing a custom skin-tight latex bodysuit (Photo:REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw)

In a recent appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Janelle Monáe rocked a custom latex look inspired by Seshet, a lead character from her new science fiction anthology The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer.

Monáe's bodysuit featured a pointed front-facing cape and matching head cap partially covering her hip-length blonde braids. The singer also wore a black and white color-blocked shin-length trench coat and a white mini bag. A pair of matching pointed-toe, stiletto-heeled boots completed the futuristic ensemble.

Monáe told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on their talk show that the look represents where she is in her life and career. "If it's not light and fun, if I can't come on Kelly and Ryan dressed in cosplay, I'm not showing up," she said. The custom look was designed by Dead Lotus Couture, which specializes in handcrafted latex designs.

Fans of the skintight piece praised her ability to rock the boldest of looks without fear of judgment.

"I love this! She is dancing to the beat of her own drummer," read one comment.

"Janelle Monae is so freaking talented you better get her book and read it#beautyandbrains," read another.

Ripa was also stunned by the fashion choice. "Did you know you have to have the perfect body to wear this outfit?" she asked.

While the look was straight from the future, she is currently focused on living in the moment.

"I've spent a lot of time and a lot of my career in the future just thinking about the next thing and missing the moments," she told the hosts, adding that she's currently all about the "now," which includes her new collaborative science fiction series.

In an interview with Ebony, Monáe described the book as an extension of her 2018 album Dirty Computer.

"My hope is that we can continue to have conversations that allow us to talk about the type of new memories we want to make. That's what I love about being a storyteller, a writer — being able to talk about Afro-futurism to Black people. That's what the concept is. We get to determine what our futures look like. So my hope is that it'll spark more conversations around how we can thrive in new ways," she told the publication.

The first-time author also rocked a latex look during her appearance on CBS Mornings on April 18, opting to pair the cream Dead Lotus dress with a pair of black tights and hat.

