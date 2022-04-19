Janelle Monáe joins 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in custom latex cosplay outfit

In a recent appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Janelle Monáe rocked a custom latex look inspired by Seshet, a lead character from her new science fiction anthology The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer. Monáe's bodysuit featured a pointed front-facing cape and matching head cap partially covering her hip-length blonde braids. The singer also wore a black and white color-blocked shin-length trench coat and a white mini bag. A pair of matching pointed-toe, stiletto-heeled boots completed the futuristic ensemble.