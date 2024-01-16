Nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Abbott Elementary,” Janelle James arrived to the Emmy Awards on Monday evening in a bright red gown by Rodarte, styled by Samantha McMillen. The look capped off a busy week for the actress, who like many of TV’s biggest stars did double duty between the Golden Globes last weekend and the Emmys on Monday. James explains that she worked with two stylists this awards season, KJ Moody and Samantha McMillen, to achieve different vibes for each event. The Emmys dress was a custom look by Rodarte, made up of a red silk bias gown with velvet bows.

Below, James shares photos from the big night and talks her inspirations fashion-wise this awards season.

More from WWD

How did you decide on your look for the Emmys?

“This year is different in that I’m using two separate stylists for events and they definitely have different ‘points of view.’ I knew I wanted high glam and drama for the Golden Globes and Critics Choice (styled by KJ Moody), and soft and romantic at the Emmy’s (styled by Samantha Mcmillian).

What was your first reaction when you tried on the dress for the first time?

“YESSSssss, this is perfect.”

How does the dress make you feel?

“Sexy and most importantly by this time in the award show season, comfortable.”

Favorite detail?

“The shoulder bows, of course.”

What has your approach been this awards season?

“To be remembered.”

How has your style changed over the years?

“I’ve gone from very feminine to tomboy during my stand up comedy years and now, as a TV star, I’m finding my way back to glam.”

Behind the scenes with Janelle James.

Janelle James gets ready for the Emmys in Rodarte.

Details of Janelle James’ Emmys accessories.

Janelle James and her stylist, Samantha McMillen.

Janelle James gets ready for the Emmys in Rodarte.

Best of WWD