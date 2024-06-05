Jane Goodall Announces First Australian Tour In Five Years

English ethologist and activist Jane Goodall is returning to Australia for the first time in five years with her “Reasons for Hope” tour.

The 90-year-old Jane is best known for her over 60 years of research on chimpanzees, which began in 1960 at Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania. Her work revealed that humans are not the only species capable of making and using tools, a discovery that changed our understanding of animal behaviour.

Jane Goodall’s return to Australia comes after a long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She will be sharing her inspiring message of hope and conservation in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Jane Goodall – ‘An Inside Look’

Jane Goodall will deliver a presentation and lecture during the tour, followed by an audience Q&A segment. Additionally, there will be a fireside conversation with a moderator, giving attendees a opportunity to engage with her directly.

Jane Goodall is not only the world’s leading expert on chimpanzees but also a passionate advocate for the environment and humanitarian causes. She is the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and serves as a UN Messenger of Peace. Her lifelong dedication to wildlife research and conservation has earned her international acclaim.

Fans and supporters in Australia are eagerly anticipating her visit, ready to be inspired by her experiences and insights. Dr. Goodall’s “Reasons for Hope” tour will be an uplifting event for all who attend.

Jane Goodall Australian Tour 2024

Tuesday, 28th May – Curtin Stadium, Perth

Friday, 31st May – Adelaide Town Hall, Adelaide

Tuesday, 4th June – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Thursday, 6th June – Sydney Town Hall, Sydney

Monday, 10th June – SkyCity Theatre, Auckland

Tickets via Teg Dainty

Further Reading

G Flip Announces Exclusive One-Off Intimate Gig in Sydney

Rum Jungle Announce 2024 Regional Australian Tour

Cyndi Lauper Is All Set For Her Farewell Tour ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’

The post Jane Goodall Announces First Australian Tour In Five Years appeared first on Music Feeds.