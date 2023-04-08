Thirsty skin? Jane Fonda’s secret to a dewy complexion is on sale at Amazon

After a half a century in the Hollywood spotlight and as a political activist, Jane Fonda has proven herself to be a force to be reckoned with. With two Oscars, seven Golden Globes and countless protests, she’s paid her dues to humankind, but her skin is not the worse for wear — and she credits a drugstore serum that happens to be on sale at Amazon: L'Oreal Paris Midnight Serum.

L'Oréal Paris L'Oreal Paris Midnight Serum $30 $35 Save $5 This night serum features antioxidants to help repair the skin overnight and protect it against environmental aggressors. It promises to smooth wrinkles, and firm and brighten dull skin. $30 at Amazon

The 85-year-old 9 to 5 star, former fitness guru (did you forget about the Jane Fonda Workout?) and now L'Oreal brand ambassador, has a lot to say about aging skin.

"Skin is very important," she told Grazia. "You can get rid of a lot of wrinkles and things with good lighting, but still, it’s really important for any woman, whether she’s a movie actor or not, to take care of her skin. To keep it clean and moist. As you get older, skin tends to get drier – everything does. I have a real connection with the skin part of beauty."

Part of her skin routine is applying Midnight Serum after she’s cleansed her face. “It has a lot of antioxidants and good things to hydrate the skin,” she said.

Those antioxidants go to work at night when your skin can absorb it without outside environmental aggressors. It’s formulated to boost cell renewal and along with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, it promises to yield softer, visibly smoother skin.

Jane Fonda credits this L'Oreal serum for her glow. (Photo: Getty/Amazon)

Amazon shoppers are just as excited about this serum — it has nearly 2,000 five-star reviews. Shoppers say they see a difference in their complexion almost immediately, giving them supple skin.

“I've been using thus product for about 6 weeks and have noticed a difference in fine lines a my skin overall,” wrote a rave reviewer. “You need to be consistent like any other beauty regime but this was worth it and also the cheapest place I've found it.”

“I saw a difference after 2 applications,” shared a convinced shopper. “My skin has changed so much, and I’ve been using it for almost a month. It tingles at first, and you may get some redness or breakouts - trust me, it goes away. I think it has something to do with the original cell turnover. Fine lines and dark spots are almost gone.”

“I have extremely dry 66 yr old skin,” reported a five-star fan. “The texture of my skin has improved after only 1 week. Wow! I'm so happy! Try it! Your dry skin will thank you!”

