Jane Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear: Sixties Swing

There’s a whiff of the Sixties in the fall collections, with designers tapping into the clean lines and silhouettes of the decade. Jane Lewis is one of them.

In fact, she’s built a business on Sixties-inspired styles, which she continues to tweak and reinvent for 21st-century women, who may or may not resemble Twiggy or Jean “The Shrimp” Shrimpton.

Fall was filled with Lewis’ signature A-line tunics and pencil dresses in crepe, bouclé and jersey, with minimal adornment in the form of buttons, velvet ribbons, faux pocket or belt details. Sleeves came in fluted shapes, or with pearl-button details.

She kept things simple, working in a palette of saturated solids including petrol, burgundy, cream, and forest green. Lewis described the collection as “distilled simplicity. It’s my happy place.”

She took those classic Sixties shapes and turned them into tailored trouser suits with a groovy attitude. The vibe she was going for was “film stars in airports, women on the move and looking fabulous.”

Flared trousers were paired with knee-skimming jackets, or fitted tunic tops that had long pointy collars. There were peacoats and frock coats with oversized buttons and shapely blazers, too, all of them built for everyday life, rather than a David Bailey fashion shoot.

