Jana Kramer opens up about mom guilt: ‘I hope they know this is all for them’

In a recent Instagram post, Jana Kramer shared a little behind-the-scenes footage of her upcoming movie and opened up about the "mom guilt" she feels while balancing acting and motherhood.

Mom guilt can be characterized by the general feeling of not doing "enough" as a parent, not doing things "right" or making decisions that may "mess up" your kids in the long run.

"I hope they know this is all for them. Mom guilt is so real when I'm working but I pray they see in the end it's all for them… and I love that Jolie and her best friend got to make a cameo in this movie!! Thanks @spencerliff for choreographing these cuties. Can't. Wait. For. Y'all. To. See this SPECIAL movie!!!!! @lifetimetv #itsawonderfullifetime," read the caption.

The post, from Wednesday, featured a few clips of Kramer's children — 5-year-old daughter Jolie Rae and 2-year-old Jace Joseph — watching their mom work, complete with an adorable cameo from her daughter and a friend giving their best ballerina twirls.

Mario Lopez, Cheri Oteri and Cortney Lopez will also star in the holiday film.

Since they started shooting, the One Tree Hill star has been keeping fans up to date via Instagram, documenting fun behind-the-scenes moments on set.

"Week one down!!!!! I am loving this movie and behind the scenes so much. I can't wait for y'all to watch this one #itsawonderfullifetime @lifetimetv

Kramer has been open in the past about what it means to her to be able to pursue her career while still being an involved parent.

"I'm blessed to be filming in TN. Kiddos came to visit me on set today and I get to go home to them each night! #dreamjob," she posted a few days ago.

Story continues

Her story included a few more glimpses into her mommy duties between takes.

Jana Kramer shared a glimpse of her "momming" between scenes.

"Momming in between scenes," read the story.

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.