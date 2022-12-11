Jana Kramer explains why she'll celebrate Christmas Eve with her kids a day late: 'We're making it our own this year'

Actress and singer Jana Kramer explained how she'll re-create that Christmas magic a day late for her children. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Jana Kramer is getting real about the challenges of co-parenting during the holidays.

The One Tree Hill alum, 39, spoke candidly about how she's navigating Christmas with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin. The former couple, who announced their split last year after six years of marriage, share two children: Jolie, 6, and Jace, 4.

In an Instagram Q&A filmed in her kitchen while she chopped squash, Kramer explained how she will essentially re-create Christmas Eve for her children a day later since Caussin will have them on Dec. 24.

"I'm going to pick up the kids on Christmas Day," Kramer shared, adding that since she won't "have the kids for a week" she'll be going on a vacation and returning Christmas Eve. "But I'm just going to pretend like it's a regular normal day because it's gonna make me sad. But I'll pick them up Christmas Day at noon, and then that's going to be Christmas Eve."

Jana Kramer speaks to fans during an Instagram Q&A session. (Instagram/Jana Kramer)

Kramer went on to explain how she'll have her children do their Christmas Eve traditions a day later.

"So we'll put out the cookies for Santa, we'll leave him a letter and stuff for the reindeer, and Santa, because it's magic, he's going to come Christmas night. So the next day I'll be able to see them run down the stairs, and they'll see the presents Santa left for them," Kramer. told fans "So we're making it our own this year, and I'm really excited about it."

Later, another follower asked Kramer how her children feel about splitting up the holiday.

"From the moment I signed the divorce papers, I was dreading this holiday," Kramer explained while chopping a cucumber. "But honestly, the fact that the kids don't know what day it is [helps]. At Dad's house it's going to be Christmas Day. It doesn't mean it has to be the same day here, 'cause they don't know. They just want to enjoy and be happy and get presents. I'd rather be excited with them than be super-sad on Christmas Eve not having them," she concluded, sharing that she's focused on making the days she has with them "the best Christmas Eve ever."

"What else can I do, right?" she added. "As long as they're happy."

Kramer has shared frequently about the challenges of co-parenting her kids with Caussin. Back in February, she called their co-parenting relationship "not fabulous."

"It's one of those things where, hopefully in time, we can [get along]," Kramer previously told Us Weekly. "We're doing an OK job. I'll just say this: I'm doing my part in what I can do to be a good co-parent, and … he has to deal with his own side of things. If he doesn't want to be good at co-parenting, that's his thing."

Despite her struggles, Kramer has certainly come into her own this year. Upon turning 39 earlier this month, Kramer shared in an Instagram post that "for the first time probably ever I've started to love who I am. What I am, and who I continue to become."

She has also managed to get in some holiday fun with her little ones. On Sunday, she posted a photo of the crew visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

"Blessed," Kramer captioned the post.

