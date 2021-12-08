Jana Kramer rocks black bikini while paddle boarding, declares, 'I still believe in love and I hope you do too'

Jana Kramer is glowing in new Instagram photos from a recent vacation in Florida (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Jana Kramer has that glow.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old actress and singer shared several snapshots of her relaxing vacation in Florida, where she paddle boarded in a black bikini and walked along the beach. Kramer used her Instagram caption to talk about the importance of taking time to step away from it all.

"Taking a minute to reflect on the last few days of peace and chasing joy…. I have been craving some time away that wasn't attached to work and to just disconnect and relax and I'm just feeling super grateful I had that time for my soul. And while I was going through my camera roll, I ended this trip photo dump with the cutest couple I saw on the beach. Reminded me of the song lyrics….'love love love, I still believe in you'….because even though I have been through it like we all have….. I still believe in love and I hope you do too," she wrote.

Fans took to the comments to show their support Kramer, whose divorce from former NFL star Mike Caussin was finalized in July.

"I do!! And I believe it will come to you in the form of someone who is deserving of the strong, awesome, loving woman that you are!!" A fan said.

"Thank you for sharing your photos and your thoughts," a user wrote.

"Awe that’s so awesome!!!! Good for you. Stay true to who you are REAL Love is out there for you," a commenter added.

"Glad to see you had a wonderful weekend," another person continued.

This is far from the first time Kramer has talked about self-care and how much music inspires her. In October, she shared that her latest single, "Voices," was about starting her healing process since ending her rollercoaster of a relationship with Caussin that played out in the public eye.

"It's all about not listening to those negative voices in your head. I've always had these negative voices and so it’s been nice to stand up for myself and be like, 'No.' I am deserving, I am worthy, I am enough, I do deserve this great love. I want to share that with other people and for it to be an anthem for them, as well," she told Hollywood Life.

"So many people have been DMing me, just saying I look so much lighter, and honestly, I feel that way," Kramer said. "I'm not having to carry around that worry, like when is the next shoe going to drop? Or when am I gonna find out something? That negative energy was just like plaguing both of us. I think we're both lighter, happier people because we're not in that environment...It's pretty surreal when you release yourself of those negative, bad energies how much the world kind of goes, 'Well here you go, this is the light that you're supposed to have."

