Forget the Apple Pencil — this $16 alternative does everything for a fraction of the cost
The Apple Pencil is a tremendous accessory that lends utility to iPads like few other things do, but it's also crazy expensive. There are a lot of alternatives on the market, but they either look weird, don't feel great in the hand, or just don't function properly. Enter the Jamjake Stylus Pen. This $16 gadget (down from $40!) is compatible with almost every version of the iPad and iPad Pro, features palm rejection technology, and even looks like the Apple Pencil.
In addition to being functional, this pen comes in five different color choices that you can match to your iPad.
If you've never used a stylus on the iPad, you're missing out. It makes taking notes on the tablet feel so much more natural and opens up the potential for any one of the dozens of coloring and drawing apps. Even if you can't draw, it's fun to play around with — and if you have to review or mark up a document, it's much easier to do sitting on your couch with an iPad and a stylus than at your computer.
The most impressive feature of this stylus is that it features palm rejection. In other words, you can rest your hand on your iPad screen and the stylus will still work, essentially ignoring the touch of your palm. This is perfect for doing finicky, detailed work or just for writing and taking notes. It almost feels like writing on paper (and there are tablet covers you can buy that give the same sensation of paper).
This tablet is feature-rich and dramatically more affordable than the $129 Apple Pencil.
"Pencil works great. Works as described. The added advantage is that I can plug it into a USB-C when it is low on battery and still continue to work compared to a second-gen Apple Pencil that must be charged magnetically, preventing the few minutes of note taking time. I also had a problem and the customer service was quick to respond and solve my problem. They were responsive to my email and very courteous in their responses. Highly recommended," raved one shopper.
"Love it. So worth it!" another five-star reviewer said. "I didn’t even want to think about purchasing an Apple Pencil cause of the price. This is a GREAT option. I assume it’s just like the actual Apple Pencil although I don’t have any experience with that product. This thing works amazing. Battery life is great. No lag. It’s perfect."
At 60% off, the Jamjake Stylus Pen is a fantastic value proposition for anyone that wants an Apple Pencil alternative.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
