Jamie Lee Curtis shares a message for Trans Visibility Day in honor of her daughter

Jamie Lee Curtis honors Trans Visibility Day. (Photo: Ruby Wallau/Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis is sending love to her daughter and the entire transgender community.

March 31 is the Transgender Day of Visibility. To celebrate, the Oscar winner showed support for her daughter Ruby, 27, with a sweet Instagram photo and a heartfelt caption.

“Love is love. A mother's love knows no judgment,” the Everything Everywhere All At Once star wrote. “As a mother, I stand in total solidarity with my children as they move forward in the universe as their authentic selves with their own minds and bodies and ideas. On this trans visibility day my daughter and I are visible. #transvisibilityday”

Curtis' followers praised the mom's message.

“You’re an awesome mother," wrote one fan. "She’s very lucky to have you."

Another added, "As the mother of a trans son, I feel the same. Thank you for using your platform to support these lovely, magical kiddos."

Ruby is the daughter of Curtis and director Chrisopher Guest. In 2021, Ruby told People that coming out to her parents in 2020 was nerve wracking.

“It was scary, just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn't know," she shared. "It was intimidating — but I wasn't worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life."

Curtis told the magazine that embracing her daughter's identity was like "speaking a new language."

"It's learning new terminology and words," she said at the time. "I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I'm going to blow it, I'm going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes … If one person reads this, sees a picture of Ruby and me and says, 'I feel free to say this is who I am,' then it's worth it."

In a 2022 interview with Spanish publication Cadena SER, Curtis explained that she draws from the horrors we have in real life to have authentic reactions in horror films such as her Halloween franchise.

Story continues

“I have a trans daughter,” she shared. “There are threats against her life, just her existence as a human being. There are people that want to annihilate her, and people like her.”

Referring to herself in third person, she said, "Jamie Lee Curtis has a voice, and she’s trying to use it, and you should too. And that’s how we change things is we think about them, we learn about them, and then we use our voices to bring attention to them and to fight against them."

Wellness, parenting, body image and more: Get to know the who behind the hoo with Yahoo Life's newsletter. Sign up here.