Jamie Foxx talks empowering his daughters: ‘I want you to crack that glass ceiling’

Jamie Foxx is keeping it real about what it means to be a girl dad.

On a recent episode of SiriusXM's The Mike Muse Show, the 53-year-old actor and comedian talked about his new book Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me. During the interview he talked about the ways he helped daughters Corrine and Annalise to feel empowered.

"I wanted them to be able to have the same type of energy that my grandmother gave me," he explained. "I want you to be able to go anywhere in the world and be comfortable. So with our daughters there's a lot against them. We gotta prop them up. So I take them to places, let them see women handling jobs in high places and empowering them in trying to unlock what has been locked for so many years with women of that, this is the only place you can go. ... I said, 'I want you to crack that glass ceiling. I want you to break it wide open because you mine.'"

It seems like his daughters are taking heed of their father's lessons, with Foxx noting how Annalise, who is 5 foot 10 at age 12 and plays coed basketball. He also talked about Corrine, 27, who has been in the spotlight in recent years doing projects with her father, including co-hosting the hit Fox game show Beat Shazam and being a producer on Foxx's Netflix series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

"My oldest daughter is now running part of my company, actually my producer on my shows. And so as fathers and in a funny way, 'cause I let you know in the book, I'm talking a lot of joke things, but behind that is unlock your daughters, allow them to soar as high as they can go, because they're gonna need us," he added.

Foxx called attention to the struggles women face in society, including how they are represented in hip-hop music and culture, something his youngest daughter is not very fond of.

"She's like, 'I don't really like all that being called a "bitch" and a "hoe" and all that. I don't like all that,'" he recalled. "I said, 'Wow.' She said, 'Why do y'all let that happen?' And so that checked me. I'm like, 'Whoa.' So, she was like, 'I don't want to hear all of that.' So that's what I mean, like things that they taught me, is like 'yo, dad, I ain't really with that.' And so I make sure that I can facilitate that. They're not saying they don't like all hip-hop or whatever it is or what we're doing, but they definitely made me open my eyes as well."

This is not the first time Foxx has been open about his experiences with fatherhood. Last year he shared a post showing Annalise at a Black Lives Matter protest and used the caption to urge change.

"Passing it along. Having my kids with me at the protest was bitter sweet. Having them watch the world come together was beautiful… But having to explain to them why we were all there was heartbreaking... let’s change the world so they don’t have to live in it the way we have been..." He wrote.