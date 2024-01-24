James Beard Foundation announces 2024 semi-finalists. Which NYC icons made the list?

The James Beard Foundation has announced its 2024 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists in advance of the James Beard Awards and while Westchester and Rockland chefs are not represented this year, as they have been in the past, there are plenty in Manhattan, Brooklyn as well as ones in Woodstock, Hudson and Pine Plains.

The full list, which ranks among the nation’s most prestigious culinary honors, can be found below and on the James Beard Foundation website. Nominees will be announced on April 3 with winners celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 10 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

In the past, Paolo Garcia Mendoza, the chef and owner of Karenderya in Nyack, and Anthony Gonçalves, chef/owner of Kanopi in White Plains, were on the list. Prior to that, in 2022, it had been Dale Talde of Goosefeather in Tarrytown and Eric Gao of O Mandarin in Hartsdale and Hicksville, Long Island.

The Superiority Burger at Superiority Burger restaurant in Manhattan is made with quinoa, chickpeas, and walnuts. The restaurant got a James Beard nod for "Outstanding Restaurant."

Outstanding Restaurateur

(A restaurateur who uses their establishment(s) as a vehicle for building community, demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship and integrity in restaurant operations, and is making efforts to create a sustainable work culture while contributing positively to their broader community.)

Bryan Chuntan and Pei Wei, Zaab Zaab and Zaab Zaab Talay

Ravi DeRossi, Overthrow Hospitality (Cadence, Etérea, Avant Garden, and others)

Outstanding Chef

(A chef who sets high culinary standards and has served as a positive example for other food professionals while contributing positively to their broader community.)

Emma Bengtsson, Aquavit

Dan Kluger, Loring Place

Outstanding Restaurant

(A restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to its broader community.)

Superiority Burger

Emerging Chef

(A chef who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come while contributing positively to their broader community. )

Fariyal Abdullahi, Hav & Mar

Best New Restaurant

(A restaurant opened between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023 that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine, seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come, and demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community.)

Foul Witch

Foxface Natural

Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi

Outstanding Bakery

(A baker of breads, pastries, or desserts that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to its broader community.)

Make My Cake

Also worth a drive: Mel the Bakery in Hudson got a nod

Chef Aliyyah Baylor of Make My Cake serving banana pudding tarts. The Alpine Country Club hosted the Celebrity Chefs and Friends golf and tennis tournament to benefit City Harvest on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Demarest.

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

(A pastry chef or baker who makes desserts, pastries, or breads. Candidate demonstrates exceptional skills and can be affiliated with any food business and does not need a brick-and-mortar presence. Candidate contributes positively to their broader community.)

Eunji Lee, Lysée

Camari Mick, The Musket Room

Outstanding Hospitality

A restaurant, bar, or other food and drinking establishment that fosters a sense of hospitality among its customers and staff that serves as a beacon for the community and demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community.

Melba’s

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

(A restaurant that demonstrates exceptional care and skill in the pairing of wine and other beverages with food while contributing positively to its broader community. This includes the selection, preparation, and serving of wine, cocktails, spirits, coffee, tea, beer, or any other beverage with outstanding hospitality and service that helps inform and enhance a customer’s appreciation of the beverage(s). Ethical sourcing and positive contributions to the broader community will also be considered.)

COTE

Outstanding Bar

(A wine bar, beer bar, cocktail bar, coffee bar, or any other business whose primary offering is beverage and that demonstrates consistent excellence in curating a selection or in the preparation of drinks, along with outstanding atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, and contributing positively to its broader community.)

All Night Skate, Brooklyn

Double Chicken Please

Best Chef New York State

(Chefs who set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions, while contributing positively to their broader community.)

Nasim Alikhani, Sofreh, Brooklyn

Mary Attea, Musket Room

Ayo Balogun, Dept of Culture, Brooklyn

Clare de Boer, Stissing House, Pine Plains,

Doris Choi, Good Night, Woodstock

Calvin Eng, Bonnie's, Brooklyn

Aretah Ettarh, Gramercy Tavern

Charles Gabriel, Charles Pan-Fried Chicken

Efrén Hernández, Casa Susanna, Leeds

Luis Herrera, Ensenada, Brooklyn

JJ Johnson, FieldTrip

Telly Justice, HAGS

Atsushi Kono, Kono

Shaina Loew-Banayan, Cafe Mutton, Hudson

Christina Mauricio, Harana Market, Accord

Charlie Mitchell, Cloverhill, Brooklyn

Scarr Pimentel, Scarr’s Pizza

Jeremy Salamon, Agi's Counter, Brooklyn

Hillary Sterling, Ci Siamo

Ed Szymanski, Lord's

