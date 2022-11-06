Jameela Jamil says 'f*** off' to claims that the 'heroin chic' body is back in style

Jameela Jamil weighs in on the so-called "body trend" that she believes promotes eating disorders. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Is super skinny back in style? Jameela Jamil is shutting that notion down.

The star of The Good Place, 36, took to Instagram to share a news story from The New York Post , which proclaimed in its headline, “Bye-bye, booty: Heroin chic is back.” The article details how stars like Kim Kardashian are losing weight after previously celebrating their curvier bodies, while slender models like Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber are dominating the runway. Though the term “heroin chic” was originally associated with model Gia Carangi , who used heroin and died of AIDS in 1986, it is now used as a way to describe the extremely thin body type that dominated celebrity culture in the ‘90s and early aughts.

Jamil, however, is not having the return of that particular body trend — mostly because she doesn’t subscribe to the notion that bodies should be a trend at all. In the video, in which she appeared over the text of the Post’s article, the She-Hulk star said, “No, we tried this before in the 90s and millions of people developed eating disorders. I had one for like 20 years. We're not doing this again, we're not going back. Our bodies are not trends. Our body shapes are not trends. F*** off.”

In the caption, she added, “OUR BODIES ARE NOT TRENDS. SAY IT WITH ME. I'm starting Not Hungry Chic. Happy Chic. F*** off Chic? Anything but this.”

Jamil is no stranger to speaking out about body acceptance. In 2018, she began the social media movement I Weigh , which encouraged people to speak out about the things in their life that were more significant than the number on the scale, or what their body looked like. She also criticized stars like the Kardashian family for posting about weight loss tools like teas and lollipops on Instagram, which she said can encourage people to develop unhealthy eating habits.

In May, Jamil took to social media to celebrate gaining 10 pounds , after Kim Kardashian spoke about taking an extreme approach to weight loss in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the 2022 Met Gala and Kylie Jenner shared that she was down 40 pounds after having her second child. She wrote, "I hear Kim and Kylie keep publicly bragging about their fast weight loss. Well for balance, I am bragging that I gained 10 lbs. And I love it. Thank you for the delicious food that gave me these delicious boobs and thighs."

She reminded her followers, "If you want to change your body… Don’t do fast weight loss or gain for aesthetics. It’s BAD for your health. Your organs will thank you if you take your time. Patience is a virtue."

Wellness, parenting, body image and more: Get to know the who behind the hoo with Yahoo Life's newsletter. Sign up here.