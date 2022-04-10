Jada Pinkett Smith steps out in gold gown in first post-Oscars public appearance

Jada Pinkett Smith stepped out in a gold gown for her first post-Oscars red carpet. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

She may be the queen of Red Table Talk, but gold is most certainly Jada Pinkett Smith's color. Making her first post-Oscars public appearance following husband Will Smith's controversial win and onstage outburst, the actress gleamed in a strapless golden gown that rivals Smith's new Best Actor statuette in terms of brilliancy.

Pinkett Smith, 50, wore the glittering number to join Debbie Allen and Shonda Rhimes for the opening of the Shonda Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Sharing footage of her stylish look on Sunday, the Red Table Talk host paid tribute to choreographer, actor and director Allen, whose Debbie Allen Dance Academy will be part of the Grey's Anatomy creator's new arts venue. Pinkett Smith worked with Allen when the latter produced and directed the sitcom A Different World, and took part in an homage to the legendary dancer during the 2021 Emmys.

"[Debbie Allen] said wrap it all in gold and come let the kids fill your soul," wrote Pinkett Smith. "Congrats Debbie on the opening of your Debbie Allen Dance Academy. You are the legacy that the so many other legacies will stand upon. Thank you for ALL that you do."

"You came to SLAY, Honey!" Allen responded. "LOVE YOU & THANK YOU!"

Comments on the post were restricted by Pinkett Smith, whose only public response to the Oscars skirmish involving her husband so far has been a March 29 post that read, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it." On Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a 10-year ban against Smith, who had already resigned as a member, as punishment for slapping Rock during the Oscars telecast in response to the comedian's joke about Pinkett Smith's bald head. The actress, who has alopecia, had been targeted by Rock's jokes previously.

While Pinkett Smith posed with Samuel L. Jackson — who handed her husband his Best Actor Oscar during the March 27 ceremony — on the red carpet Saturday night, her daughter Willow was in New York City. The 21-year-old singer made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, performing "Psychofreak" with musical guest Camila Cabello for the first time.

