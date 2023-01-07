'Aging is a state of mind': Jaclyn Smith launches HSN clothing line for 'real people'

Jaclyn Smith collaborated with HSN to design an inclusive clothing line for every woman of every size. (Photo: HSN)

Jaclyn Smith has spent 35 years working in the apparel industry and a lifetime honing her own personal style. Now she's combining the two with the launch of her first-ever clothing line for HSN, a collection designed to bring the comfort and versatility of her own wardrobe to every woman, everywhere. "It's from my closet to their closet," she told Yahoo Life.

The 'Charlies Angels' star, 76, has collaborated with brands including K-Mart and Nordstrom Rack in the past, but designing Smith's eponymous fashion line for an even wider and more inclusive audience on HSN has been "a dream," she says. "I want to make shopping an easy experience, and the platform of HSN is going to make that more possible. You're going to see people of all sizes and shapes wearing the clothes."

To that end, Smith and her team at HSN designed the clothing on 'real people'. "We see how it moves and where it wrinkles and where a button should be placed," she said. "Is there a gap in the blouse? We're going for [the fit] being so right that it'll work on a six, it'll work on a plus size. That's what's special about my line."

For each piece, Smith incorporated her own preferences about getting dressed. "If it doesn't feel good on me, I'm not going to wear it," she said.

She also channeled her personal style icon: her mother. The perpetually youthful star credits her mom as her biggest inspiration for aging gracefully. "My mother once said, 'It's the look in your eyes and how you see life,'" Smith said. "I think that if we get too caught up in a particular thing about aging, it stagnates us and slows us down. Aging is a state of mind, a state of health."

The Jaclyn Smith line for HSN kicks off with 10 carefully curated pieces, from jackets and sweaters to skirts and slacks. Here, Smith breaks down a few of her favorites, available now.

HSN Jaclyn Smith Zip-Front Tweed Moto Jacket This jacket combines the masculine shape of the motorcycle jacket with the feminine feathered and frayed touches and rose gold hardware, which Smith said she advocated for over typical silver. It comes in white or black, and elevates the look of any outfit, even a t-shirt and jeans. $60 at HSN

"I'm a jacket girl. I think it finishes an outfit," Smith told Yahoo Life while modeling the Woven Zip-Front Tweed Moto Jacket. She said she loves the it feels, and she digs its "slight little shoulder pad." When asked if this means we should be prepared for the return of the Dynasty shoulder pad, Smith joked, "No, just the one that adds a little bit of sculpture and is flattering [for your] waistline. Subtlety is the key in this whole collection. But the '80s is my favorite decade!"

HSN Jaclyn Smith Short-Sleeve Cuffed Button-Front Shirt Smith mastered the everyday button-down with this billowy yet tailored blouse that comes in white, pink and animal print. "I call it the blouse with multiple personalities because you can dress it up, dress it down, you know, I wear it tucked into a pair of jeans with a beautiful belt," said Smith. "I'll see my daughter grab that and wear it open with a tank going to yoga." $32 at HSN

"On this blouse I put a very special little gold button that's patterned after something important to me: it was a cufflink my grandfather wore," Smith said of the Short-Sleeve Cuffed Button-Front Shirt. "When I design, I like to add that personal touch, something that when I look at it, it's going to make me happy. And that makes me happy."

HSN Jaclyn Smith Pointelle Yoke Puff Sleeve Sweater Pull on this cozy, cotton-blend knit sweater, and the first thing you'll notice is how soft it is. Then you'll see how well it complements your figure and your style, with its puffy sleeves, tailored cuffs, tailored shape and pointelle pattern up top. It comes in black or white. $40 at HSN

"Some people are gonna pull it down and have a very long line. For my body, I'm going to pull it up and blouse it," Smith said, giving styling tips ("all those little things that I like to do personally") for wearing the Pointelle Yoke Puff Sleeve Sweater.

HSN Jaclyn Smith Printed Rolled Sleeve Button-Down Shirt This button-down is anything but basic in bright cobalt, fuchsia, colorful stripe in addition to black. Wear it out and it's long enough to pair with leggings, or tuck it into a skirt or pants. $40 at HSN

When wearing pieces like the Printed Rolled Sleeve Button-Down, Smith advises asking yourself, "Does that blouse work? Should I belt it or should I leave it open?" For this top and others in the collection, Smith said she and her team "sourced fabrics from all over the world."

HSN Jaclyn Smith Striped Fine Gauge Duster What's not to love about a chic duster that works as a top layer for practically any outfit? This ribbed, striped one comes in blue or black-and-white. $43 at HSN

Smith feels "grateful" she gets to design pieces like the Striped Fine Gauge Duster for the HSN audience, and that she's able to incorporate all the little style tips she's learned from rubbing elbows with the best in fashion and beyond. "I've had the advantage to work with very talented people, whether it be makeup, hair, clothing," she said. She also looks forward to sharing all she learned on HSN. "I'l be giving tips, and I hope that we will be able to see everything on all different people, ages, sizes, and shapes."

Don’t want to pay all in one go? Opt for lex Play installments instead. Plus, if you’re a first-time HSN shopper, you can grab an extra $20 off a purchase of $40 or more with code HSN2022.