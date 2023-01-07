'Aging is a state of mind': Jaclyn Smith launches HSN clothing line for 'real people'
Jaclyn Smith has spent 35 years working in the apparel industry and a lifetime honing her own personal style. Now she's combining the two with the launch of her first-ever clothing line for HSN, a collection designed to bring the comfort and versatility of her own wardrobe to every woman, everywhere. "It's from my closet to their closet," she told Yahoo Life.
The 'Charlies Angels' star, 76, has collaborated with brands including K-Mart and Nordstrom Rack in the past, but designing Smith's eponymous fashion line for an even wider and more inclusive audience on HSN has been "a dream," she says. "I want to make shopping an easy experience, and the platform of HSN is going to make that more possible. You're going to see people of all sizes and shapes wearing the clothes."
To that end, Smith and her team at HSN designed the clothing on 'real people'. "We see how it moves and where it wrinkles and where a button should be placed," she said. "Is there a gap in the blouse? We're going for [the fit] being so right that it'll work on a six, it'll work on a plus size. That's what's special about my line."
For each piece, Smith incorporated her own preferences about getting dressed. "If it doesn't feel good on me, I'm not going to wear it," she said.
She also channeled her personal style icon: her mother. The perpetually youthful star credits her mom as her biggest inspiration for aging gracefully. "My mother once said, 'It's the look in your eyes and how you see life,'" Smith said. "I think that if we get too caught up in a particular thing about aging, it stagnates us and slows us down. Aging is a state of mind, a state of health."
The Jaclyn Smith line for HSN kicks off with 10 carefully curated pieces, from jackets and sweaters to skirts and slacks. Here, Smith breaks down a few of her favorites, available now.
Jaclyn Smith Zip-Front Tweed Moto Jacket
"I'm a jacket girl. I think it finishes an outfit," Smith told Yahoo Life while modeling the Woven Zip-Front Tweed Moto Jacket. She said she loves the it feels, and she digs its "slight little shoulder pad." When asked if this means we should be prepared for the return of the Dynasty shoulder pad, Smith joked, "No, just the one that adds a little bit of sculpture and is flattering [for your] waistline. Subtlety is the key in this whole collection. But the '80s is my favorite decade!"
Jaclyn Smith Short-Sleeve Cuffed Button-Front Shirt
"On this blouse I put a very special little gold button that's patterned after something important to me: it was a cufflink my grandfather wore," Smith said of the Short-Sleeve Cuffed Button-Front Shirt. "When I design, I like to add that personal touch, something that when I look at it, it's going to make me happy. And that makes me happy."
Jaclyn Smith Pointelle Yoke Puff Sleeve Sweater
"Some people are gonna pull it down and have a very long line. For my body, I'm going to pull it up and blouse it," Smith said, giving styling tips ("all those little things that I like to do personally") for wearing the Pointelle Yoke Puff Sleeve Sweater.
Jaclyn Smith Printed Rolled Sleeve Button-Down Shirt
When wearing pieces like the Printed Rolled Sleeve Button-Down, Smith advises asking yourself, "Does that blouse work? Should I belt it or should I leave it open?" For this top and others in the collection, Smith said she and her team "sourced fabrics from all over the world."
Jaclyn Smith Striped Fine Gauge Duster
Smith feels "grateful" she gets to design pieces like the Striped Fine Gauge Duster for the HSN audience, and that she's able to incorporate all the little style tips she's learned from rubbing elbows with the best in fashion and beyond. "I've had the advantage to work with very talented people, whether it be makeup, hair, clothing," she said. She also looks forward to sharing all she learned on HSN. "I'l be giving tips, and I hope that we will be able to see everything on all different people, ages, sizes, and shapes."
