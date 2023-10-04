Jacksonville man sentenced on federal child pornography charges

Oct. 4—A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child pornography, Northeast Alabama U.S. District Attorney's Office stated in a recent release.

Joseph Skylar Weeks, 32, of Jacksonville, pleaded guilty to the possession of a sexually explicit video of a child back in June, and a U.S. District Judge sentenced Weeks to 97 months in prison. Following the prison term, Weeks is to serve 30 years of supervised release.

The release stated that in August of 2022, Weeks posted an ad on social media to which an undercover officer responded. Weeks believed he was speaking to a 14-year-old girl and communicated to the officer to try and arrange a meet up.

Oct. 13, 2022, Weeks attempted to meet with the supposed-teen and was arrested by the Homewood police, the release stated.

After Weeks was arrested, the Homewood police conducted a search warrant on his phone where investigators found the explicit material.

The release stated that the FBI and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assisted in the investigation and that Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel S. McBrayer prosecuted the case.

