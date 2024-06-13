Jackson water ranks second worst for damaging effects on skin and hair. See study here

Jackson's water has made headlines in the past for containing high levels of contaminates, including lead. Residents of the capital city are all too familiar with the phrase "boil water notice."

Along with harmful effects on the body when ingested, water with high levels of contaminates can lead to negative effects on hair and skin. When that water is used for showering and washing your face, it can cause unwanted effects including acne, rashes and signs of premature aging.

In a recent study conducted by skincare and makeup company Clarins, Jackson earned second place on the study's list of capital cities with the poorest water quality for hair and skin, a distinction that JXN Water takes exception with, saying the city's system is in recovery and the data used for the Clarin study are several years old.

The study

Clarins collected data from the Environmental Working Group, the United States Geological Survey and Hydroflow, a water treatment company.

The study considered several factors including water hardness and levels of contaminants including arsenic, chlorate, nitrate, fluoride and lead. Both water hardness and high levels of these contaminants can have negative impacts on skin and hair through showering and using the sink for facial cleansing.

Clarins took those factors and ranked capital cities based on a numerical score. Each data point was standardized to form an index score for each city. The states with lower scores had the highest water quality.

With a score of 37.6 out of 50, Jackson claimed second place for capital cities with the poorest water quality.

Along with hard water, Jackson's water showed high levels of all the contaminants considered by the study. The study found particularly high levels of fluoride and lead.

Jackson came in second to Indianapolis, the city with the worst water quality and a score of 39.4 out of 50.

Below are five capital cities with the poorest water, starting with the worst score, according to the Clarins study. A higher score indicates lower water quality.

Indianapolis, Indiana, 39.4 out of 50 Jackson, Mississippi, 37.6 out of 50 Frankfort, Kentucky, 37.4 out of 50 Salt Lake City, Utah, 37.4 out of 50 Trenton, New Jersey, 35 out of 50

The study found the capital city with the best water quality is Providence, Rhode Island, which earned a score of 12.9 out of 50.

Matching its capital city's rank, Mississippi earned second place in an overall comparison of states with the worst water quality.

What do the results mean?

All of the contaminates found in Jackson's water supply by the Clarins study can lead to negative effects when used to cleanse hair and skin repeatedly over time.

In particular, arsenic can cause pigmentation changes, blisters, rashes and acne, according to the Clarins study. Arsenic is a chemical found in the earth's crust that can bleed into groundwater and then into the tap water coming out of your shower head.

The study gave Jackson's arsenic levels a score of 34 out of 50. That score is one point below that of Indianapolis.

Jackson's water also displayed a high concentration of chlorate, a by-product of the process used to disinfect water. Over time, a high concentration of chlorate can strip away the skin's natural oils and disrupt the bacterial ecosystem. As a result, you might notice acne, itching or even premature aging.

A system in recovery

When asked for comment on the Clarins study's results, JXN Water said their system is one "in recovery changing for the better."

The statement, provided by JXN Water Communications Manager Ameerah Palacios, also stated that the data used in the Clarins study is several years old.

"Today the water is safe and meets all state and federal standards," the statement says. "You can find out the latest in our water quality report, which is more up to date."

Water quality reports are published on JXNwater.com. The latest report uses data collected in 2022. The report analyzing 2023 data will publish this year.

The EWG data used in the Clarins study comes from the latest quarter assessed by the Environmental Protection Agency, which includes data from Jan. 2021 through March 2021. This data, according to EWG, showed "tap water provided by this water utility (Jackson) was in serious violation of federal health-based drinking water standards."

JXN Water's new consumer confidence report, as required by the Environmental Protection Agency, will publish by July 1.

Got a news tip? Contact Mary Boyte at mboyte@jackson.gannett.com

