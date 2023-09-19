Why you can trust us
The portable power station 15,000+ Amazon shoppers depend on is $101 off

What is it?

When it comes to power outages or other emergency situations, you know what they say: Better safe than sorry. Portable power banks provide peace of mind. Not only do they shed light should things go dark, but they can power up life-sustaining equipment and your fridge, keeping food and medicines safe. Don’t wait until an emergency. The Jackery Portable Power Station 240 is on double discount and $101 off.

This (potentially literally) life-saving product punches way above its weight, which happens to be a mere 7 pounds. At just $199 with the on-page coupon, the question is: Can you afford not to have one?

Why is this a good deal?

If there's anything hurricane season teaches us, it's that we need to be prepared for potential power outages. Already 20% off, this portable power station also comes with an on-page coupon that makes it an easy buy.

Why do I need this?

This is a hefty portable power bank that can handle multiple devices for long periods of time. It packs a punch with a 200 watt-hour lithium-ion battery. The bank is also designed to charge just about anything, from smartphones and laptops to mini-coolers and drones. It comes with two USB-A ports, one DC car port and a 110-volt AC power outlet. It even boasts a 24-month warranty, just in case.

And no need to save it for an emergency: Take it camping, hunting or whenever you find yourself needing some juice.

Rolling blackouts? Approaching nor'easter? Dreaded family campout? Pish-posh — you can stay checked-out, entertained and powered up through it all! (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

“Today was my test day and I must say I am extremely happy with this product,” wrote a satisfied reviewer. “Besides camping, I live in a hurricane-prone area and two things I have learned: You can't take everything with you, and you don't know what you will be facing when you return after an evacuation. ... I have charged my laptop, two phones, handheld radios, emergency lighting and tested it with my CPAP and all worked well. When I need to evacuate, this will go with me. I would also like to mention the sales/service department that answered all of my questions.”

"I love mine," said another empowered user. "Easy to use on the go when you need a power source, love the carrying case for all the cords. Excellent customer service department. Responded quickly when I reached out after losing power cord. They sent a replacement right away. I plan to buy the solar panel attachment next." (Good news: There's a coupon for the compatible Jackery SolarSaga 100W Portable Solar Panel right now, too.)

Sing us a song, piano man: "Excellent value. ... I got this because I am a musician and I’ve been gigging a lot at local farmers markets, which don’t always have a power source for my equipment," wrote a five-star fan. "I used a surge protector and plugged it into this generator, and I plugged my amp and full piano keyboard into it. I performed for three straight hours with my keyboard at half volume and amp at near full volume, and it only went down to 64%."

Another rocking customer said, "I'm a working musician and recently used the Jackery for an outdoor gig that had no power available. I used it to power my mixer and two speakers for two hours, and the Jackery was only down to 80%. I typically leave it in my truck and keep it charged up so it's ready whenever i need it. The only downside is it takes a bit to recharge it through vehicle power, so if you need it recharged quick, i suggest plugging it into a 110V outlet."

This handy device can recharge using the power of the sun (solar panel sold separately), so you can use it as a battery source while you're camping!

