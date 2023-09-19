The portable power station 15,000+ Amazon shoppers depend on is $101 off
What is it?
When it comes to power outages or other emergency situations, you know what they say: Better safe than sorry. Portable power banks provide peace of mind. Not only do they shed light should things go dark, but they can power up life-sustaining equipment and your fridge, keeping food and medicines safe. Don’t wait until an emergency. The Jackery Portable Power Station 240 is on double discount and $101 off.
This (potentially literally) life-saving product punches way above its weight, which happens to be a mere 7 pounds. At just $199 with the on-page coupon, the question is: Can you afford not to have one?
Why is this a good deal?
If there's anything hurricane season teaches us, it's that we need to be prepared for potential power outages. Already 20% off, this portable power station also comes with an on-page coupon that makes it an easy buy.
Why do I need this?
This is a hefty portable power bank that can handle multiple devices for long periods of time. It packs a punch with a 200 watt-hour lithium-ion battery. The bank is also designed to charge just about anything, from smartphones and laptops to mini-coolers and drones. It comes with two USB-A ports, one DC car port and a 110-volt AC power outlet. It even boasts a 24-month warranty, just in case.
And no need to save it for an emergency: Take it camping, hunting or whenever you find yourself needing some juice.
What reviewers say
“Today was my test day and I must say I am extremely happy with this product,” wrote a satisfied reviewer. “Besides camping, I live in a hurricane-prone area and two things I have learned: You can't take everything with you, and you don't know what you will be facing when you return after an evacuation. ... I have charged my laptop, two phones, handheld radios, emergency lighting and tested it with my CPAP and all worked well. When I need to evacuate, this will go with me. I would also like to mention the sales/service department that answered all of my questions.”
"I love mine," said another empowered user. "Easy to use on the go when you need a power source, love the carrying case for all the cords. Excellent customer service department. Responded quickly when I reached out after losing power cord. They sent a replacement right away. I plan to buy the solar panel attachment next." (Good news: There's a coupon for the compatible Jackery SolarSaga 100W Portable Solar Panel right now, too.)
Sing us a song, piano man: "Excellent value. ... I got this because I am a musician and I’ve been gigging a lot at local farmers markets, which don’t always have a power source for my equipment," wrote a five-star fan. "I used a surge protector and plugged it into this generator, and I plugged my amp and full piano keyboard into it. I performed for three straight hours with my keyboard at half volume and amp at near full volume, and it only went down to 64%."
Another rocking customer said, "I'm a working musician and recently used the Jackery for an outdoor gig that had no power available. I used it to power my mixer and two speakers for two hours, and the Jackery was only down to 80%. I typically leave it in my truck and keep it charged up so it's ready whenever i need it. The only downside is it takes a bit to recharge it through vehicle power, so if you need it recharged quick, i suggest plugging it into a 110V outlet."
This handy device can recharge using the power of the sun (solar panel sold separately), so you can use it as a battery source while you're camping!
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
Hotor Car Trash Can$5$18Save $13 with coupon
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount$10$13Save $3 with coupon
VacLife Tire Inflator$34$45Save $11
Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter$100$125Save $25
AstroAI Tire Inflator$26$45Save $19 with coupon
Apps2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder$17$30Save $13
Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter$115$200Save $85 with coupon
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel$7$12Save $5
Vacuums
Lefant Robot Vacuum$100$399Save $299
Zcwa Robot Vacuum$170$600Save $430 with coupon
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110$600Save $490 with coupon
iRobot Roomba 692$237$300Save $63
Inse Cordless Vacuum$100$450Save $350
Yeedi Robot Vacuum$120$200Save $80 with coupon
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum$229$260Save $31
Kitchen
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$25$65Save $40
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$10$30Save $20
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$150$345Save $195
Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet$20$34Save $14
Staub Petite Ceramic Pumpkin$35$57Save $22
Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set$80$140Save $60
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker$74$100Save $26
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set$65$160Save $95
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine$169$199Save $30
Home
Cozsinoor Queen-Size Pillows, 2-Pack$25$50Save $25 with coupon
FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool$10$20Save $10
Stardrops the Pink Stuff$5$6Save $1
Softlife Rug (4 x 5.3 Feet)$20$40Save $20 with coupon
Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Candle$17$31Save $14
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$10$17Save $7
Coogam Halloween Bats Decorations, 60 Pieces$10$15Save $5
CGK Unlimited 4-Piece Queen Sheet Set$30$40Save $10
Ticonn Extra-Large Moving Bags, 6-Pack$27$50Save $23 with coupon
Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow$76$119Save $43
AquaDance 7" Rainfall Showerhead$35$46Save $11
OGHom Clothing Steamer$28$34Save $6
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2$6$12Save $6 with coupon
Goosh 5-Foot Inflatable Ghost$32$50Save $18
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill$99$179Save $80
Jinghong Fall Wreath$18$30Save $12