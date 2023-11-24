Jack Harlow bourbon: Here's where to find limited-edition bottles from Knob Creek

Jack Harlow's tour across Kentucky kicks off this weekend and there's one item fans won't be able to find at concert merch tables.

They'll have to head to a nearby liquor store, instead.

In honor of the Louisville rapper's "No Place Like Home" tour, The Jack Harlow Foundation partnered with Knob Creek to release limited-edition bottles of bourbon.

The limited-edition bottles were "personally chosen by Freddie and Fred Noe of the James B. Beam Distilling Company, along with Maggie and Brian Harlow of The Jack Harlow Foundation," according to a news release.

The bottles, priced at $59.99 each, will be available at liquor stores in the six cities as part of the "No Place Like Home" tour and released on the day of each stop, including Friday, Nov. 24 in Owensboro, Saturday, Nov. 25 in Pikeville, Sunday, Nov. 26 in Covington, Dec. 1 in Murray, Dec. 2 in Bowling Green and Dec. 3 in Lexington.

Hip-hop artist Jack Harlow performs at a sold-out Palace on the first night of his "No Place Like Home" tour, a five consecutive night of Louisville shows throughout his hometown. The Grammy-nominated artist graduated from Atherton High School. Dec. 14, 2021

"The Jack Harlow Foundation is delighted to partner with Knob Creek and Jim Beam in this meaningful way," Maggie Harlow, Jack Harlow's mother who works with The Jack Harlow Foundation, said in the release. "Their generous gift allows The Jack Harlow Foundation to expand its work to make Kentucky a better place to live. This Noe Family and Harlow Family collaboration is emblematic of how all Kentucky families support and care for one another."

Here's the full list of retailers where the bottles will be sold:

Val-U Liquors, 3023 Highland Pointe Drive, Owensboro

Food City Wine & Spirits, 215 Cassidy Boulevard, Suite 101, Pikeville

Indian Hills Wine & Spirits, 2150 Mayo Trail, Pikeville

Southside Wine & Spirits, 222 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

Stadium Liquor, 319 W. 4th St. Covington

Covington Tobacco Shop, 301 W. 4th St., Covington

Liquor Express, 221 W. 12th St., Covington

Bluegrass Carryout, Bluegrass Drive, Newport

Global Wine & Spirits,1203 Chestnut St. Suite A, Murray

The Cask Wine & Spirits, 1304 Chestnut St. Murray

Springhill Liquors, 2037 Russellville Road, Bowling Green

Chuck's Wine & Spirits, 386 Three Springs Road, Bowling Green

Jackson's Wine & Spirits, 1406 N. Limestone, Lexington

On The Rocks Liquor, 351 W. Short St., Lexington

Coliseum Liquor, 379 Rose St., Lexington

Liquor Barn, 1837 Plaudit Place, Lexington

Liquor Barn, 921 Beaumont Centre Parkway #150, Lexington

Liquor Barn, 3040 Richmond Road, Lexington

Kroger Tates Creek, 4101 Tates Creek Centre Drive, Lexington

Kroger Lowry Lane, 150 W. Lowry Lane, Suite 190, Lexington

Kroger Alexandria, 1808 Alexandria Drive, Lexington

Kroger Frankfort, U.S. 127 S., Suite H Frankfort

Kroger, 3650 Boston Road, Lexington

Kroger Frankfort, 302 Brighton Park Boulevard, Frankfort

Kroger Richmond, 890 Richmond Plaza

Kroger Nicholasville, 995 S. Main St, Nicholasville

Kroger Hartland, 4750 Hartland Parkway, Lexington

Kroger Chinoe, 1060 Chinoe Road, Suite 190, Lexington

Kroger Brannon Crossing, 200 E. Brannon Road, Nicholasville

Kroger Beaumont, 3175 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Kroger Leestown Road, 1600 Leestown Road, Lexington

Kroger Versailles, 212 Kroger Way, Versailles

Kroger Georgetown 779, 106 Marketplace Circle, Georgetown

Kroger Euclid, 704 Euclid Ave., Lexington

