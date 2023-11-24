Jack Harlow bourbon: Here's where to find limited-edition bottles from Knob Creek

Amanda Hancock, Louisville Courier Journal
3 min read

Jack Harlow's tour across Kentucky kicks off this weekend and there's one item fans won't be able to find at concert merch tables.

They'll have to head to a nearby liquor store, instead.

In honor of the Louisville rapper's "No Place Like Home" tour, The Jack Harlow Foundation partnered with Knob Creek to release limited-edition bottles of bourbon.

The limited-edition bottles were "personally chosen by Freddie and Fred Noe of the James B. Beam Distilling Company, along with Maggie and Brian Harlow of The Jack Harlow Foundation," according to a news release.

The bottles, priced at $59.99 each, will be available at liquor stores in the six cities as part of the "No Place Like Home" tour and released on the day of each stop, including Friday, Nov. 24 in Owensboro, Saturday, Nov. 25 in Pikeville, Sunday, Nov. 26 in Covington, Dec. 1 in Murray, Dec. 2 in Bowling Green and Dec. 3 in Lexington.

Hip-hop artist Jack Harlow performs at a sold-out Palace on the first night of his "No Place Like Home" tour, a five consecutive night of Louisville shows throughout his hometown. The Grammy-nominated artist graduated from Atherton High School. Dec. 14, 2021
"The Jack Harlow Foundation is delighted to partner with Knob Creek and Jim Beam in this meaningful way," Maggie Harlow, Jack Harlow's mother who works with The Jack Harlow Foundation, said in the release. "Their generous gift allows The Jack Harlow Foundation to expand its work to make Kentucky a better place to live. This Noe Family and Harlow Family collaboration is emblematic of how all Kentucky families support and care for one another."

Here's the full list of retailers where the bottles will be sold:

  • Val-U Liquors, 3023 Highland Pointe Drive, Owensboro

  • Food City Wine & Spirits, 215 Cassidy Boulevard, Suite 101, Pikeville

  • Indian Hills Wine & Spirits, 2150 Mayo Trail, Pikeville

  • Southside Wine & Spirits, 222 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

  • Stadium Liquor, 319 W. 4th St. Covington

  • Covington Tobacco Shop, 301 W. 4th St., Covington

  • Liquor Express, 221 W. 12th St., Covington

  • Bluegrass Carryout, Bluegrass Drive, Newport

  • Global Wine & Spirits,1203 Chestnut St. Suite A, Murray

  • The Cask Wine & Spirits, 1304 Chestnut St. Murray

  • Springhill Liquors, 2037 Russellville Road, Bowling Green

  • Chuck's Wine & Spirits, 386 Three Springs Road, Bowling Green

  • Jackson's Wine & Spirits, 1406 N. Limestone, Lexington

  • On The Rocks Liquor, 351 W. Short St., Lexington

  • Coliseum Liquor, 379 Rose St., Lexington

  • Liquor Barn, 1837 Plaudit Place, Lexington

  • Liquor Barn, 921 Beaumont Centre Parkway #150, Lexington

  • Liquor Barn, 3040 Richmond Road, Lexington

  • Kroger Tates Creek, 4101 Tates Creek Centre Drive, Lexington

  • Kroger Lowry Lane, 150 W. Lowry Lane, Suite 190, Lexington

  • Kroger Alexandria, 1808 Alexandria Drive, Lexington

  • Kroger Frankfort, U.S. 127 S., Suite H Frankfort

  • Kroger, 3650 Boston Road, Lexington

  • Kroger Frankfort, 302 Brighton Park Boulevard, Frankfort

  • Kroger Richmond, 890 Richmond Plaza

  • Kroger Nicholasville, 995 S. Main St, Nicholasville

  • Kroger Hartland, 4750 Hartland Parkway, Lexington

  • Kroger Chinoe, 1060 Chinoe Road, Suite 190, Lexington

  • Kroger Brannon Crossing, 200 E. Brannon Road, Nicholasville

  • Kroger Beaumont, 3175 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

  • Kroger Leestown Road, 1600 Leestown Road, Lexington

  • Kroger Versailles, 212 Kroger Way, Versailles

  • Kroger Georgetown 779, 106 Marketplace Circle, Georgetown

  • Kroger Euclid, 704 Euclid Ave., Lexington

