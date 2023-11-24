Jack Harlow bourbon: Here's where to find limited-edition bottles from Knob Creek
Jack Harlow's tour across Kentucky kicks off this weekend and there's one item fans won't be able to find at concert merch tables.
They'll have to head to a nearby liquor store, instead.
In honor of the Louisville rapper's "No Place Like Home" tour, The Jack Harlow Foundation partnered with Knob Creek to release limited-edition bottles of bourbon.
The limited-edition bottles were "personally chosen by Freddie and Fred Noe of the James B. Beam Distilling Company, along with Maggie and Brian Harlow of The Jack Harlow Foundation," according to a news release.
The bottles, priced at $59.99 each, will be available at liquor stores in the six cities as part of the "No Place Like Home" tour and released on the day of each stop, including Friday, Nov. 24 in Owensboro, Saturday, Nov. 25 in Pikeville, Sunday, Nov. 26 in Covington, Dec. 1 in Murray, Dec. 2 in Bowling Green and Dec. 3 in Lexington.
"The Jack Harlow Foundation is delighted to partner with Knob Creek and Jim Beam in this meaningful way," Maggie Harlow, Jack Harlow's mother who works with The Jack Harlow Foundation, said in the release. "Their generous gift allows The Jack Harlow Foundation to expand its work to make Kentucky a better place to live. This Noe Family and Harlow Family collaboration is emblematic of how all Kentucky families support and care for one another."
Here's the full list of retailers where the bottles will be sold:
Val-U Liquors, 3023 Highland Pointe Drive, Owensboro
Food City Wine & Spirits, 215 Cassidy Boulevard, Suite 101, Pikeville
Indian Hills Wine & Spirits, 2150 Mayo Trail, Pikeville
Southside Wine & Spirits, 222 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville
Stadium Liquor, 319 W. 4th St. Covington
Covington Tobacco Shop, 301 W. 4th St., Covington
Liquor Express, 221 W. 12th St., Covington
Bluegrass Carryout, Bluegrass Drive, Newport
Global Wine & Spirits,1203 Chestnut St. Suite A, Murray
The Cask Wine & Spirits, 1304 Chestnut St. Murray
Springhill Liquors, 2037 Russellville Road, Bowling Green
Chuck's Wine & Spirits, 386 Three Springs Road, Bowling Green
Jackson's Wine & Spirits, 1406 N. Limestone, Lexington
On The Rocks Liquor, 351 W. Short St., Lexington
Coliseum Liquor, 379 Rose St., Lexington
Liquor Barn, 1837 Plaudit Place, Lexington
Liquor Barn, 921 Beaumont Centre Parkway #150, Lexington
Liquor Barn, 3040 Richmond Road, Lexington
Kroger Tates Creek, 4101 Tates Creek Centre Drive, Lexington
Kroger Lowry Lane, 150 W. Lowry Lane, Suite 190, Lexington
Kroger Alexandria, 1808 Alexandria Drive, Lexington
Kroger Frankfort, U.S. 127 S., Suite H Frankfort
Kroger, 3650 Boston Road, Lexington
Kroger Frankfort, 302 Brighton Park Boulevard, Frankfort
Kroger Richmond, 890 Richmond Plaza
Kroger Nicholasville, 995 S. Main St, Nicholasville
Kroger Hartland, 4750 Hartland Parkway, Lexington
Kroger Chinoe, 1060 Chinoe Road, Suite 190, Lexington
Kroger Brannon Crossing, 200 E. Brannon Road, Nicholasville
Kroger Beaumont, 3175 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
Kroger Leestown Road, 1600 Leestown Road, Lexington
Kroger Versailles, 212 Kroger Way, Versailles
Kroger Georgetown 779, 106 Marketplace Circle, Georgetown
Kroger Euclid, 704 Euclid Ave., Lexington
Reach food reporter Amanda Hancock at ahancock@courier-journal.com.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Jack Harlow Foundation, Knob Creek to release limited-edition bourbon