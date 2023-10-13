Jack Antonoff shares the secret to his songwriting chemistry with Taylor Swift

For Jack Antonoff , it's nice to have a friend in Taylor Swift .

The record producer, who also serves as the lead singer of the rock band Bleachers, has worked with Swift on many songs throughout her career, including her 2022 album, "Midnights," which won album of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

In a preview clip for his upcoming interview on Sunday Sitdown, Antonoff spoke with Willie Geist about his working relationship and friendship with Swift.

Antonoff and Swift famously worked together on her 2017 bop “Getaway Car,” which was featured in her sixth studio album, “Reputation.”

In Swift’s Netflix film “Miss Americana,” she showed how she and Antonoff came up with the bridge of the song.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

While mulling over some lyrics in the studio, Swift suddenly had a lightbulb moment when Antonoff suggested some lyrics that could work.

Once fans saw the moment in the film, they started sharing it on social media, causing it to go viral.

“That video is popular for the perfect reason,” Antonoff told Geist. “That is the only time in my life, from the million hours I’ve spent in studios that a camera was ever on ... when magic actually happened.”

“And she just had her iPhone on for whatever reason. And I think that’s why that video became so popular because it was real,” Antonoff explained.

He said that while he's had many experiences with the "crazy kinetic energy" that can occur when writing a song on the fly, it's "never" been captured on camera before.

“It was just a real moment, and I don’t know why her phone was on, but thank God it was,” he said.

As to the secret behind that "magic"? Antonoff said part of their collaborative songwriting success comes from time.

"I could quantify our relationship in very reductive ways about the things we agree on, the sounds we like, but the truth is we've just grown together," he said in the preview clip.

"I mean, she's put an amazing amount of belief in me, and it's powerful," he said.

He shared that while he was loving what he was doing, it was Swift who told him, "You can produce this."

"And that relationship has gone on and on and on," he said.

Antonoff previously shared that Swift was the first artist to trust him to produce a song, he said on a 2018 appearance on The Plug With Neil Griffiths podcast. They notably produced the song "Sweeter Than Fiction" together in 2013.

Almost a decade later, Antonoff joined Swift onstage May 26 during her New Jersey stop on "The Eras Tour" for an acoustic performance of "Getaway Car."

Swift also notably attended Antonoff's August wedding to actor Margaret Qualley.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com