J.Lo Lounges In A Tiny White swimsuit On The Amalfi Coast In New Pics

Jennifer Lopez is currently vacationing on the Amalfi Coast.

In new photos posted to her IG, J.Lo lounges on a striped beach chair wearing a white string swimsuit.

We found a cute swimsuit dupe on Amazon if you're in the mood to recreate.

Jennifer Lopez is currently vacationing on the Amalfi Coast without us (rude), and in-between some well-deserved rest and relaxation, she found time for a quick shoot for her cocktail brand, Delola.

In the photos—posted to her Instagram page—J.Lo lounges on a striped beach chair wearing a white string swimsuit, while a buncha Delola and fresh fruit lies on a table next to her. It's called la dolce vita, kay? (Don't tell the Kardashians.)

TBD on J.Lo's exact swimsuit brand, but here's a dupe on Amazon if you're in the mood to recreate:

Before heading to Italy, J.Lo made a quick stop in Paris—where she stepped out in the world's tiniest purse—and before that she was busy celebrating her 54th birthday with Ben Affleck at their brand new home.

In fact, she wrote all about it on her subscribers-only newsletter On the JLo, musing "All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!! I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with. Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!"

As for what J.Lo has going on the rest of the summer, an anonymous source tells the Daily Mail that she and Ben will renew their vows sometime soon: “All their kids are doing great, the families are all in sync. And to celebrate all that, as they get closer to their first wedding anniversary, they both want to renew their vows and show how much in love they are with each other. They are not taking this second chance for granted.”

