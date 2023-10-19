J.K. Rowling says she would rather go to prison than refer to transgender women as women

J.K. Rowling — the author best known for creating Harry Potter, and for her controversial views on transgender women which have led to her name becoming synonymous with the term "TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) — made a new series of anti-trans statements on social media this week, in which she said she would rather do a couple of years behind bars than refer to transgender women as women.

Her latest rant kicked off on Tuesday after sharing a text image reading, "Repeat after us: Trans women are women," to which she added her own commentary, writing simply, "No." This out-of-nowhere but very on-brand sentiment led to a bit of back and forth in the replies on X (formerly known as Twitter), after one commenter jumped in to seemingly reference the U.K. Labour Party's intent to bolster transgender protections in legislation that combats hate crimes. "Vote Labour, get a two year stretch!" the person said. To which Rowling shot back, "I'll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex. Bring on the court case, I say. It'll be more fun than I've ever had on a red carpet."

Riffing with a person who offered, "See you on the inside. I quite fancy the kitchens," Rowling dug in deeper, proving fantasy to be her talent when it comes to writing, over that of comedy, with, "Hoping for the library, obviously, but I think I could do ok in the kitchens. Laundry might be a problem. I have a tendency to shrink stuff/turn it pink accidentally. Guessing that won't be a major issue if it's mostly scrubs and sheets, though."

From here, more and more people filed in to yuck it up with the author about denying transwomen basic human dignity and respect, but one commenter stood out as having some sense, whether they meant to or not, writing, "Those prisons are going to need more space for all those hills we’re dying on."